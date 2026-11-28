A Los Angeles Dodgers free agent infielder signed with the Minnesota Twins on Friday as the 32-year-old gets set to add another chapter to his professional baseball journey with a familiar team. Coming off a season where he led MiLB in hits, he returns to a team that he slashed .277/.367/.469 at the minor league level with back in 2025.

In other news, and still related to the Twins, new Dodgers infielder Royce Lewis admitted he was shocked after being dealt from Minnesota to Los Angeles earlier this month.

“Shocked is the word. I truly thought I was at least going to have one more year to be the first baseman. I was buying in," Lewis said to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. "I just wanted to produce for [the fans] and win and be a part of the team that helped get them back into a winning state of mind. I felt like we were starting to turn a corner as an [organization] and going in the right direction. I was just excited to be a part of that movement and that turnaround."

Despite his love for the Twins and their fanbase, it is safe to say that the SoCal native is excited to be a Dodger.

“We had our morning coffee and [my wife] randomly said, ‘You’re a Dodger." I was like, ‘What the heck is going on’? It’s almost too good to be true,"Lewis added. "Especially growing up in Southern California, to be on one of the best teams in the league and close to home, is very special to my family. But it hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Finally, despite the recent trade for Lewis, the Dodgers are still linked to a Gold Glove utility man in free agency. A key MLB insider reported the latest on LA still searching for another right-handed bat, and one who could provide defensive versatility.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' 32-Year-Old Free Agent Infielder Signs With Minnesota Twins

Dodgers Infielder Admits He Was 'Shocked' to Be Traded

Dodgers Remain Linked to Gold Glove Utility Man Despite Royce Lewis Trade

Dodgers' Blake Snell Has Heartbroken Reaction to Tarik Skubal Leaving for Mets

Buzzer-Beater Predictions for Dodgers' Free Agents Ahead of MLB Lockout

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Blake Snell dropped a heartbroken reaction to Tarik Skubal leaving the Dodgers for the New York Mets in free agency😔😔😔



Big bro and Little bro split up...⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AlkNdGm5N9 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 28, 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Eric Wagaman to a minor league contract. The first baseman has 63 home runs along with 260 RBI throughout his minor league career. pic.twitter.com/wMaAXRGOss — Milb Central (@milb_central) November 27, 2026

We came up with some buzzer-beater predictions for where the 5 remaining Dodgers free agents will sign before the lockout (or if they'll even sign before Dec. 1)👀👀



Which of these five players do you want to see LA bring back? And why?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TPGRpFSQ35 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 27, 2026

Shohei Ohtani said the Dodgers won't put together a pitching plan until the lockout ends. The expectation is that he'll open the year as a DH and return to the mound later, but that's not a sure thing.



He went 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts last season before knee and biceps… pic.twitter.com/wgoDfTxjMK — Strikeouts & Dingers (@KsAndDingers) November 28, 2026

Should the Dodgers sign Adrian Morejon? pic.twitter.com/zNUeGeLdpU — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 27, 2026

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