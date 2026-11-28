Dodgers Notes: Free Agent Leaves for Twins, Infielder ‘Shocked’ By Trade, LA Linked to Gold Glove Utility Man
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A Los Angeles Dodgers free agent infielder signed with the Minnesota Twins on Friday as the 32-year-old gets set to add another chapter to his professional baseball journey with a familiar team. Coming off a season where he led MiLB in hits, he returns to a team that he slashed .277/.367/.469 at the minor league level with back in 2025.
In other news, and still related to the Twins, new Dodgers infielder Royce Lewis admitted he was shocked after being dealt from Minnesota to Los Angeles earlier this month.
“Shocked is the word. I truly thought I was at least going to have one more year to be the first baseman. I was buying in," Lewis said to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. "I just wanted to produce for [the fans] and win and be a part of the team that helped get them back into a winning state of mind. I felt like we were starting to turn a corner as an [organization] and going in the right direction. I was just excited to be a part of that movement and that turnaround."
Despite his love for the Twins and their fanbase, it is safe to say that the SoCal native is excited to be a Dodger.
“We had our morning coffee and [my wife] randomly said, ‘You’re a Dodger." I was like, ‘What the heck is going on’? It’s almost too good to be true,"Lewis added. "Especially growing up in Southern California, to be on one of the best teams in the league and close to home, is very special to my family. But it hasn’t sunk in yet.”
Finally, despite the recent trade for Lewis, the Dodgers are still linked to a Gold Glove utility man in free agency. A key MLB insider reported the latest on LA still searching for another right-handed bat, and one who could provide defensive versatility.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' 32-Year-Old Free Agent Infielder Signs With Minnesota Twins
Dodgers Infielder Admits He Was 'Shocked' to Be Traded
Dodgers Remain Linked to Gold Glove Utility Man Despite Royce Lewis Trade
Dodgers' Blake Snell Has Heartbroken Reaction to Tarik Skubal Leaving for Mets
Buzzer-Beater Predictions for Dodgers' Free Agents Ahead of MLB Lockout
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson