Major League Baseball is set to lock out its players when the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, setting up a long winter full of labor battles.

Thus, teams currently have a looming deadline to sign free agents and add players before a major league transactions freeze.

With less than a week to go until the sport's shutdown, the Dodgers still have five free agents looking for their next homes.

Here are buzzer-beater predictions for each of the five free agents over the final days of the current CBA.

1. Alex Vesia, LHP

Vesia is one of the most sought-after free agents this winter, and is just about guaranteed to sign before Dec. 1.

The Dodgers would love to retain one of their most valuable relievers, but the competition is fierce, with a handful of teams still in the mix.

While Vesia is drawing tons of interest, in the end, the Dodgers will do enough to bring him back on the three-year deal he's seeking.

Prediction: Vesia signs three-year, $40 million deal with the Dodgers.

2. Kiké Hernandez, INF/OF

Hernandez is a free agent for the fourth straight offseason, but this one is different.

Hernandez has been "Dodgers or bust" each of the last three years. This year, he seemed to see the writing on the wall.

At 35 years old, Hernandez is in no rush to sign a deal. He'll wait until after the lockout to find a new team looking for a super utility man and veteran presence.

Prediction: Hernandez doesn't sign before Dec. 1.

3. Eric Lauer, LHP

Lauer revitalized his career in LA this season, and will now earn a solid payday because of it.

While the Dodgers appreciated what he did for them — stabilizing the rotation amid a rash of injuries — they don't need him as much as other teams.

Thus, Lauer will join a pitcher-needy team on a multi-year deal, cashing in on the lucrative starter market before the lockout hits.

Prediction: Lauer signs two-year, $26 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

4. Blake Treinen, RHP

Treinen suffered a late-season shoulder injury that kept him out of the postseason. At 38 years old, the right-hander hasn't said whether he plans to continue playing.

The veteran will be in no rush to sign a deal, as he likely contemplates that decision.

Prediction: Treinen doesn't sign before Dec. 1.

5. Brusdar Graterol, RHP

Graterol hasn't pitched since 2024 due to various injuries. He underwent back surgery earlier this year and will likely be forced to sign a minor league deal with an organization this offseason.

Teams will still be able to sign minor league deals during the lockout, meaning Graterol is in no rush.

Prediction: Graterol doesn't sign before Dec. 1.

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