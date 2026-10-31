Dodgers Notes: Free Agents Likely to Leave, Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Evan Phillips Contract Projection

The Los Angeles Dodgers had eight players officially hit free agency this week, with the ninth being Miguel Rojas who announced his retirement earlier this month. The team at Dodgers on SI ranked the eight in order of how likely they are to return in 2027, whenever that season may begin.

In other news, a trade proposal is presented that would send out three of the Dodgers' most prized young stars in exchange for one of MLB's brightest young star. All-Star left-hander Justin Wrobleski, right-hander Roki Sasaki and catcher Dalton Rushing are the potential roster casualties in question, but the proposed move would bring LA a shortstop for years to come.

Finally, a contract prediction is made for right-hander Evan Phillips ahead of a free agency. The 32-year-old was projected a one-year, $9 million deal, but even a multi-year contract that doesn't exceed the $16 million mark could be mutually beneficial for both sides.

After pitching just under six total innings in 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, Phillips provided the Dodgers with a 3.46 ERA across 31 appearances (26 innings) this year. He was then scoreless in three October innings (five appearances) and is an integral piece of LA's bullpen.

Playing the 2026 campaign on a one-year, $6.5 million deal not only coming off of Tommy John surgery, but doing so with the knowledge that his season wouldn't start until July, provides a rough framework of what fans can expect the reliever to be making in 2027.

His recent injury history makes a multi-year deal potentially more favorable, but when Phillips is at his best, he is easily one of the most effective arms in baseball. His first two full seasons with the Dodgers included a blistering 1.59 ERA across 124.1 innings of work, giving him an ERA+ 162% higher than league average in that span.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Ranking Every Dodgers Free Agent by Likelihood of Re-Signing Them

Dodgers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Ships Out Roki Sasaki, Dalton Rushing for Shortstop of the Future

Dodgers Veteran Reliever Projected to Sign 1-Year, $9 Million Deal in Free Agency

Dodgers Manager Calls Shohei Ohtani’s $700 Million Contract a ‘Steal’ for LA

The First Move the Dodgers Front Office Must Make This Offseason

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

We ranked every Dodgers free agent by the likelihood of the team re-signing them👀👀



Do you agree with these rankings?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JPpliSiFmu — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 30, 2026

🔹 Dodgers Free Agent Profile: Tarik Skubal



158.2 IP | 2.72 ERA | 0.96 WHIP | 186 K



The Dodgers NEED to do whatever it takes to keep Skubal in LA. 💙



💰 Spotrac: 7 years, $276M



Would you pay him this if you were LA? 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/gDxUI2ctQ4 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 30, 2026

Dodgers free agent RHP Evan Phillips has received a contract projection heading his free agency👀👀



Do you want to see Phillips back in LA next year? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nPWDDYAlIL — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 30, 2026

Dodger fans, who’s a player you wish was still wearing Dodger blue?



It’s Corey Seager for me, a Dodger legend in my opinion. pic.twitter.com/zYOnE0QNmp — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) October 30, 2026

Could the Dodgers be running out of room for The Comet? ☄️



Hyeseong Kim's role has continued to shrink, and with a crowded 40-man roster and top prospects needing protection, his future in Los Angeles is suddenly in question.



Is a trade the best move for both sides?



Full… pic.twitter.com/RNOz6JYXTE — Cody Snavely (Canelo) (@SnavelyCody6) October 31, 2026

“Stop admiring them.” Shohei Ohtani’s words also became part of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s own determination.



Before the 2023 World Baseball Classic final against Team USA, Shohei Ohtani delivered a powerful message to his Samurai Japan teammates:



“Let’s stop admiring them.”… pic.twitter.com/rDx20H7Hij — Takumi from Japan 🇯🇵 (@TheVelocityVers) October 30, 2026

Elly De La Cruz is the only player that I would consider trading Josue De Paula for. Would hurt to do it, but it's to take one of JDP or Mike Sirota to get it done. — Josh Gitt (@joshgitt1987) October 30, 2026

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