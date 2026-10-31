Dodgers Notes: Free Agents Likely to Leave, Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Evan Phillips Contract Projection
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The Los Angeles Dodgers had eight players officially hit free agency this week, with the ninth being Miguel Rojas who announced his retirement earlier this month. The team at Dodgers on SI ranked the eight in order of how likely they are to return in 2027, whenever that season may begin.
In other news, a trade proposal is presented that would send out three of the Dodgers' most prized young stars in exchange for one of MLB's brightest young star. All-Star left-hander Justin Wrobleski, right-hander Roki Sasaki and catcher Dalton Rushing are the potential roster casualties in question, but the proposed move would bring LA a shortstop for years to come.
Finally, a contract prediction is made for right-hander Evan Phillips ahead of a free agency. The 32-year-old was projected a one-year, $9 million deal, but even a multi-year contract that doesn't exceed the $16 million mark could be mutually beneficial for both sides.
After pitching just under six total innings in 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, Phillips provided the Dodgers with a 3.46 ERA across 31 appearances (26 innings) this year. He was then scoreless in three October innings (five appearances) and is an integral piece of LA's bullpen.
Playing the 2026 campaign on a one-year, $6.5 million deal not only coming off of Tommy John surgery, but doing so with the knowledge that his season wouldn't start until July, provides a rough framework of what fans can expect the reliever to be making in 2027.
His recent injury history makes a multi-year deal potentially more favorable, but when Phillips is at his best, he is easily one of the most effective arms in baseball. His first two full seasons with the Dodgers included a blistering 1.59 ERA across 124.1 innings of work, giving him an ERA+ 162% higher than league average in that span.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Ranking Every Dodgers Free Agent by Likelihood of Re-Signing Them
Dodgers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Ships Out Roki Sasaki, Dalton Rushing for Shortstop of the Future
Dodgers Veteran Reliever Projected to Sign 1-Year, $9 Million Deal in Free Agency
Dodgers Manager Calls Shohei Ohtani’s $700 Million Contract a ‘Steal’ for LA
The First Move the Dodgers Front Office Must Make This Offseason
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson