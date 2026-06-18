Dodgers Notes: Kiké Hernandez Injury Update, Unfortunate Tyler Glasnow News, Kyle Tucker Improving?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon, 5-4, and improved to 48-27 on the year. The defending champions completed the series sweep in the 2020 World Series rematch.

Shohei Ohtani surrendered four earned runs off of seven hits across six innings of work, striking out five and walking one. And despite an uneasy start to the game's final frame, Alex Vesia secured his third save of the year.

Offensively, Alex Call and Alex Freeland both collected RBI singles in the fourth inning to take an early lead, but the Rays hung four runs in the top of the fifth inning while Ohtani could be seen with a bloody finger exiting the mound after allowing just two hits in the innings prior.

After Kyle Tucker walked in a run to come within one in the bottom of the fifth inning, it was Freddie Freeman who played hero with a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.

In other news, manager Dave Roberts provided an injury update on multiple players, including utility star Kiké Hernández as he looks to get off the injured and back onto the field once again. After starting the year on the 60-day IL due to offseason elbow surgery, Hernández played just two games (and went 4-for-4 with a home run) before suffering an oblique tear that sent him back on the shelf.

“Kiké is making a lot of strides. Doing some baseball activity, moving around, feels good," Roberts said. "Still obviously gonna take some time with what he’s gone through."

Additionally, there is an unfortunate update regarding right-hander Tyler Glasnow as his injured list stint has carried over the six-week mark after leaving an early-May start due to back pain. Since Glasnow was transferred from the 15-day to 60-day IL on June 6, there are still about three more weeks until he is eligible to return.

Finally, Kyle Tucker has been looking better at the plate as of late, hitting .280 with a home run and eight RBIs in his last seven games. Roberts has noticed something different in his superstar outfielder who had a somewhat underwhelming start to his 2026 campaign.

"He’s working hard, trying his tail off, and he was frustrated, obviously, during the last homestand. So to get back to feeling like you’ve got a fighting chance, I think he’s in a better head space," Roberts said.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Injury Updates: Kiké Hernandez, Edwin Diaz, Teoscar Hernandez

Latest Tyler Glasnow Update Goes From Bad to Worse for Dodgers

Dodgers Manager Has Noticed Something Different About Kyle Tucker Lately

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Walks Off Mound With Bloody Finger as Struggles Continue

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sends Challenge to Roki Sasaki After Latest Brutal Outing

Dodgers Lineup vs Rays: Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei Ohtani is dealing with a noticeable bloody blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand.



He's continuing to pitch through it and has said it isn't impacting him.



At the same time, his last two starts have been his two worst of the season.pic.twitter.com/OFDrHNYrut — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 17, 2026

Freddie Freeman crushes a go-ahead 2 run homer! 😤 pic.twitter.com/hLkVpz9Utl — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2026

The Dodgers trading for Tarik Skubal may be inevitable pic.twitter.com/qNFyP3n5I4 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 17, 2026

"It's big that we were able to win a game like this."



Shohei Ohtani (W (7-2), 6.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 91 P) speaks with the media following the #Dodgers 5-4 victory to sweep the Rays. pic.twitter.com/9CqbIH5LYE — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 17, 2026

WHAT AN INCREDIBLE AT BAT FROM KYLE TUCKER 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/NcaKs8rERn — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 17, 2026

The latest Tyler Glasnow update has gone from bad to worse for the Dodgers⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JyQUikzqfn — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 17, 2026

The Dodgers sweep the Rays. They won all three games by one run.



The Dodgers bullpen pitched nine shutout innings this series. Alex Vesia was hyped to close it out.



The Dodgers are a season-high 21 games above .500 (48-27). pic.twitter.com/h6cw2v28Wq — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 17, 2026

Max Muncy's offensive surge isn't the only reason he's on pace to become the first @Dodgers 3B to start an All-Star Game in 49 years.



FOX Sports MLB Writer @RowanKavner caught up with Muncy to discuss the 35-year-olds hot start ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AiwyIZxT9r — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 17, 2026

Yoshinobu and his longtime friend Taka. 🥹



Welcome to LA, Taka and Toru from @ONEOKROCK_japan! pic.twitter.com/LidvzLFIk8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 17, 2026

IF the Los Angeles Dodgers do trade for Tarik Skubal, their rotation could look like this... 🤯



3-peat? 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/e0W1ctEw6f — DraftKings (@DraftKings) June 17, 2026

#Dodgers Dave Roberts on ongoing nature of Shohei Ohtani's knee issue: "I wouldn’t say it’s completely behind us. But I feel that we can kind of manage it. He’s managing it. The training staff is managing it. But I wouldn’t say completely behind us." — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) June 17, 2026

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