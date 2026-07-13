Dodgers Notes: Kiké Hernandez Return Revealed, Shohei Ohtani Apologizes, Roki Sasaki Improvement
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon and fell to 61-36 as they head into the All-Star break. Despite the loss, they are the only team in MLB with at leat 60 wins.
The scoring stopped by the third inning for LA as Shohei Ohtani launched his 22nd home run of the season (437 feet) to lead off the game and Tommy Edman brought in a pair of runs in the third.
Right-hander Emmet Sheehan struck out seven across 5.1 innings of work and allowed two earned runs on three hits. He opened the game with a 14-pitch at-bat that ended with a strikeout and proceeded to punch out the side (in eight pitches) to close the first frame.
Edgardo Henriquez (who was charged with an unearned run and the loss), Brock Stewart, Tanner Scott and Evan Phillips combined to allow two hits and an earned run for the remainder of the game.
In other news, utility star Kiké Hernández's expected return date has been revealed. After missing the start of 2026 recovering from elbow surgery, the veteran made just two appearances towards the end of May before heading back to the injured list with an oblique injury.
Additionally, Ohtani apologized to fans after it was announced that he would be absent from the All-Star Game due to his knee injury.
“I feel bad for the fans who voted for me,” Ohtani said. “I think they voted for me because they wanted to see me play and I feel bad that I can’t. I regret that I have to drop out after being voted in.”
Finally, there is a promising update on right-hander Roki Sasaki from manager Dave Roberts. The skipper sees a major improvement in his young pitcher who has had recent struggles on the bump.
“I think there’s improvement,” Roberts said. “I do think that from the outset of the season to as we sit here, he’s a grade and a half better than what he was when he started the season.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Kiké Hernández Announces When He'll Return From Oblique Injury
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Sends Apology to Fans After Injury Decision
Dodgers Manager Sees Drastic Improvement in Roki Sasaki's 2026 Season
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Sends Clear Message With All-Star Game Decision
Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Dalton Rushing Out in First Half Finale
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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