Dodgers Notes: Kiké Hernandez Return Revealed, Shohei Ohtani Apologizes, Roki Sasaki Improvement

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon and fell to 61-36 as they head into the All-Star break. Despite the loss, they are the only team in MLB with at leat 60 wins.

The scoring stopped by the third inning for LA as Shohei Ohtani launched his 22nd home run of the season (437 feet) to lead off the game and Tommy Edman brought in a pair of runs in the third.

Right-hander Emmet Sheehan struck out seven across 5.1 innings of work and allowed two earned runs on three hits. He opened the game with a 14-pitch at-bat that ended with a strikeout and proceeded to punch out the side (in eight pitches) to close the first frame.

Edgardo Henriquez (who was charged with an unearned run and the loss), Brock Stewart, Tanner Scott and Evan Phillips combined to allow two hits and an earned run for the remainder of the game.

In other news, utility star Kiké Hernández's expected return date has been revealed. After missing the start of 2026 recovering from elbow surgery, the veteran made just two appearances towards the end of May before heading back to the injured list with an oblique injury.

Additionally, Ohtani apologized to fans after it was announced that he would be absent from the All-Star Game due to his knee injury.

“I feel bad for the fans who voted for me,” Ohtani said. “I think they voted for me because they wanted to see me play and I feel bad that I can’t. I regret that I have to drop out after being voted in.”

Finally, there is a promising update on right-hander Roki Sasaki from manager Dave Roberts. The skipper sees a major improvement in his young pitcher who has had recent struggles on the bump.

“I think there’s improvement,” Roberts said. “I do think that from the outset of the season to as we sit here, he’s a grade and a half better than what he was when he started the season.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Kiké Hernández Announces When He'll Return From Oblique Injury

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Sends Apology to Fans After Injury Decision

Dodgers Manager Sees Drastic Improvement in Roki Sasaki's 2026 Season

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Sends Clear Message With All-Star Game Decision

Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Dalton Rushing Out in First Half Finale

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani reveals where his knee injury is impacting him most👀👀



He's going to get an injection and have his knee drained after Sunday's game⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zqVMs4xsuN — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 12, 2026

All-Star, here we come! pic.twitter.com/wRSbE7CZDB — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 13, 2026

What should be the Dodgers main priority at the trade deadline? 👀



Sonja Chen believes the rotation should still be a priority, despite Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow nearing returns. With question marks around Emmet Sheehan and Roki Sasaki, adding another frontline arm could be… pic.twitter.com/iqOb26icJX — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 12, 2026

"Anything in front of you to your right, you go home. Anything to your left, you try to turn two."



Max Muncy breaks down his decision to go for home instead of second and discusses the team's recent slump headed in to the all-star break. pic.twitter.com/r4KfqRTvCl — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 12, 2026

Celebrating Kiké Hernández’s Pitching Bobblehead presented by Nikaido! pic.twitter.com/1gA7WivRNx — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 12, 2026

Roki Sasaki going through his pitching routine as Kiké Hernández watches on. pic.twitter.com/X8JmpoXYJq — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) July 12, 2026

Shohei Ohtani enters the All-Star break having compiled one of the most incredible first halves in history. pic.twitter.com/J31AsRIlDe — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) July 12, 2026

Mike Sirota, being interviewed on the Peacock broadcast of the 2026 Futures game, said Josue De Paula is one of his "best friends" in the organization and he learns a lot from him. He also said "iron sharpens iron". pic.twitter.com/SG1xVNNwFP — ∞ The Infinite Dodger ∞ (@InfiniteDodger) July 12, 2026

With the 613th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft the Los Angeles Dodgers select Illinois LHP Zach Bates



Age: 21 B/T: R/L H/W: 6’2/195 pic.twitter.com/IympCOvJs2 — Jack (@MidwestLAFan) July 12, 2026

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