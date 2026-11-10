Dodgers Notes: LA Adds Infielder From Mets, Tarik Skubal Linked to Padres, Teruaki Sato to Dodgers?

The Los Angeles Dodgers added 25-year-old infielder Christian Cairo from the New York Mets on Monday, claiming him off waivers after being designated for assignment.

It is no secret that the Dodgers will try to get younger ahead of 2027, and Cairo achieves that while also providing tons of flexibility on defense. Originally from Bakersfield, the 2019 fourth-round draft via Cleveland logged innings at second base, shortstop, third base, center field and left field last season at the Triple-A level (mostly in the Philadelphia Phillies system).

In other news, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal was linked to the San Diego Padres as he continues to test the open market as a free agent.

During his time with the Dodgers after the trade deadline, the southpaw pitched to the tune of a 2.61 ERA across 10 starts (62 innings). He kept it up with a 2.45 ERA across 11 postseason innings, and given the state of San Diego's pitching rotation, Skubal would be an instant boost on the mound for the divisional foes.

Finally, the Dodgers are among five teams linked to Nippon Professional Baseball standout Teruaki Sato. The 27-year-old is coming off a monster season, hitting .306 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs to earn the NPB Central League Triple Crown.

Sato is also another option to bring flexibility on defense as he played 125 games at third base as well as 18 in the outfield this past season. MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post gave a glowing review of Sato, comparing him to another NPB star who came to MLB last season.

"The comp is the White Sox’ Munetaka Murakami, but this Japan MVP is a more versatile defensively," Heyman wrote. "He’ll be helped by the performances of Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto. Been linked to Padres, Phillies, Yankees, Mets and Dodgers."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Acquire Former Mets, Phillies Infielder as GM Meetings Kick Off

Padres Have Expressed Interest in Tarik Skubal in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing

Dodgers Among 5 Teams Linked to Japanese Superstar Teruaki Sato in Free Agency

Dodgers Star With Inside Information Believes LA Has 'Good Shot' to Sign Tarik Skubal

One Decision from the 2026 Trade Deadline the Dodgers Might Regret

Dodgers Front Office Reveals Biggest Needs This Offseason

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers have been linked to Japanese superstar Teruaki Sato in free agency👀👀



Do you want to see Sato sign with LA this offseason? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CcADmSL2Ny — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 9, 2026

The Dodgers claimed IF Christian Cairo from the New York Mets. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 9, 2026

This Dodgers’ dream offseason might be a little ambitious, but here me out. 👀



⭐️ Re-sign Tarik Skubal

⭐️ Trade for Elly De La Cruz

⭐️ Develop Josue De Paula into an average defensive outfielder



What’s your dream offseason? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cy78B31yNP — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 9, 2026

The Dodgers front office revealed the team's biggest needs this offseason👀👀



Who do you want to see LA add, either via free agency or trade?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wmQRpAKzHf — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 9, 2026

Good luck telling Max Muncy that the Dodgers run is over... pic.twitter.com/JnhGR3lcal — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 9, 2026

Fall Out Boy is bringing the Twilight of the Punks Tour to UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium on 8/21! For more information, visit https://t.co/FEc7wjQvqB. pic.twitter.com/EmGOsTfDxs — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 9, 2026

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