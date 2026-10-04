Dodgers Notes: LA Dominates NLDS Game 1, Game 2 Starter Announced, Record-Low Attendance
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-3, on Saturday to take the first game of the NLDS.
Left-handed Tarik Skubal struck out seven across six innings of work, surrendering just one earned run and two hits on the day. The birthday boy Brock Stewart and Alex Vesia held down the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, but Tanner Scott had an unfortunate outing, allowing two earned runs off of 12 pitches in the ninth inning before Evan Phillips came in for the save.
Offensively, Teoscar Hernández had a two-hit afternoon including a towering two-run shot that traveled 431 feet. Kyle Tucker continued his hot streak with a two-run shot as well, and Max Muncy followed suit with a solo shot before the inning was over.
There were just over 50,000 fans in attendance on Saturday, a record-low for a postseason game not seen in over a decade. The weather was a main factor, given that it was already in the triple digits by the time the first pitch was thrown.
In other news, left-hander Blake Snell was announced as the NLDS Game 2 starter.
Snell not only started the season late, but after one start in early-May, went back to the injured list for over three months. He attained a 1.13 ERA in his final eight starts, and spoke about his desire for a strong October performance.
"Like if you want to be a Hall of Famer, if you want to be a legend in the game, I think it all happens in October," Snell said. "The regular season sets you up in a lot of ways, but the postseason definitely is what could cement you, stamp you as a Hall of Famer is how you pitch in those games. What you did winning championships, I think it's a really important feature in a Hall of Fame career."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dave Roberts' Genius Decisions Spark Dodgers' NLDS Game 1 Win Over Braves
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitcher for NLDS Game 2, and the Full Rotation is Now Clear
Dodgers' NLDS Game 1 Attendance Hits 11-Year Low, And the Reason is Obvious
Dodgers Manager Sends Clear Message on Tanner Scott's Role After Rough Outing in NLDS Game 1
Edwin Diaz Relied on Unlikely Source to Fix Disastrous First Season With Dodgers
Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for NLDS Game 1 vs Braves
Dodgers Official NLDS Roster: Biggest Surprises, Omissions and Decisions
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson