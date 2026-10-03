Dodgers Announce Starting Pitcher for NLDS Game 2, and the Full Rotation is Now Clear

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing off against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series in a rematch of the 2021 NL Championship Series.

It was revealed on Friday that left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal was starting Game 1. Now, the starter for Game 2 has been announced (which means the rest of the rotation is pretty clear).

Just as they did last year, the Dodgers are expecting the rotation to carry them through October.

“Our pitching staff is pretty special, in my opinion,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said on a Zoom call with reporters this week. “We have four No. 1s rolling out there with [Yoshinobu Yamamoto], [Blake] Snell, [Tarik Skubal] and [Tyler] Glasnow.

“So our pitching staff is most likely going to do it again like they did last year, and hopefully our offense can pick it up this year, unlike last year.”

Dodgers Starting Pitchers for NLDS vs Braves

Game 1: LHP Tarik Skubal

Skubal is taking the ball in the series opener looking to set the tone.

The Dodgers couldn't have made a "wrong" decision in picking their Game 1 starter, as Skubal had a 2.61 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 62 innings with LA since the trade deadline.

The Braves also struggly against left-handed pitching, which leads us to our next starter...

Game 2: LHP Blake Snell

Snell is starting Game 2, pushing back the reigning World Series MVP to Game 3 (but more on that in a bit).

Snell got a late start to the season due to lingering shoulder fatigue, made one start in May, and then went right back on the IL for three months after undergoing elbow surgery.

Since returning, he's been incredibly sharp, going 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 50 strikeouts across 39.2 innings.

Snell had a bit of a health scare after exiting his Sept. 16 start before the second inning due to groin tightness. However, he was able to make his final start of the season on Sept. 26, and said he feels great heading into the postseason.

“Definitely happy about where I’m at,” Snell said after his final start. “Now, it’s a big week for me. Catch has to be great, bullpens have to be great. I’ve really got to focus on getting in my legs, and the consistency of every throw. So to be able to pitch today and learn all of that is bigger than I could ever really express.”

Game 3: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (not official, but expected)

Yamamoto, the reigning World Series MVP, will almost certainly take the mound on the road in Game 3.

The right-hander is coming off a dominant 2026 season in which he made 28 starts, compiling a 2.53 ERA with 182 strikeouts over 185 innings of work.

Yamamoto was great in the first half (2.85 ERA in 110.2 innings), but took his game to another level in the second half, sporting a 2.06 ERA across 74.1 innings.

He pitched extensively in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, continuing his once-a-week pitching schedule. Thus, the Dodgers decided to keep that schedule by pushing him back to Tuesday.

It's the luxury of having four aces in one rotation.

Game 4 (if necessary): Tyler Glasnow (not official, but expected)

If the series doesn't end in a sweep, the Dodgers will likely go to Glasnow in Game 4.

The right-hander missed nearly four months of the season due to a back injury, but pitched well when healthy, finishing with a 3.53 ERA over 74 innings with 98 strikeouts.

Game 5 (if necessary): Tarik Skubal

While not officially announced, if the series goes the distance, it will be Skubal taking the ball to start Game 5, with just about everyone available in relief if need be.

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