Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for NLDS Game 1 vs Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are facing off in the National League Division Series, with Game 1 on Saturday at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Braves are coming off a three-game series win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the wild-card round. The Dodgers had a five-day break after securing a first-round bye.

"We're in a good spot," manager Dave Roberts said of his team coming out of the bye on Friday. "I thought we got our work in. It was good intent, came out of it healthy, accomplished everything we wanted."

The Dodgers and Braves met six times in the regular season, with Atlanta winning five of the games.

The regular season is now out the window, though, and the first team to three wins will be moving on to the NL Championship Series.

Dodgers vs Braves Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal is taking the mound for the Dodgers on Saturday.

The Dodgers could have gone with Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Game 1, but elected to go with the lefty Skubal against a Braves lineup that struggles against left-handed pitching.

"I've always said with the four guys it doesn't really matter who [we have in Game 1]," Roberts said. "But I think we feel good about Tarik taking the baseball."

Skubal made nine starts for the Dodgers after being acquired before the trade deadline, sporting a 2.61 ERA with 70 strikeouts over 62 innings.

He faced the Braves on April 29 as a member of the Detroit Tigers — his final start before undergoing elbow surgery — pitching seven innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts.

"It's an honor and a privilege to start Game 1 and have the trust in the coaching staff and my teammates and the organization to take the ball and go out there and do what I can do to put our team in a position to win," Skubal said on Friday.

"I'm excited for it."

The Braves are going with a bullpen game that will be started by left-hander Dylan Dodd. He had a 2.54 ERA across 49.2 innings this season.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Mookie Betts, SS Shohei Ohtani, DH Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernandez, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Tommy Edman, 2B

How to Watch Dodgers vs Braves NLDS Game 1 on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves NLDS Game 1 on Saturday, Oct. 3 is 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX.

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