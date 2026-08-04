Dodgers Notes: LA Makes 3 Trades, Signs Pitcher, Starter Demoted, Dalton Rushing Elbow Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Chicago Cubs, 10-5, on Monday evening and fell to 69-44 on the year following their fourth straight loss.

Justin Wrobleski struggled, allowing seven earned runs in 4.1 innings pitched. He struck out four but allowed as many home runs.

Edgardo Henriquez allowed another three earned runs, all of them while Tanner Scott was pitching. Then, Jonathan Hernández struck out two in the game's final two frames.

Offensively, Tommy Edman started things off with a three-run shot in the first inning, but before the third inning was over, the Cubs responded with six runs of their own. Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. notched a fourth inning single that brought in another run due to a fielding error.

Though it was just for pride at this point in the contest, Teoscar Hernández hit a towering 443-foot solo home run in the sixth that left the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.

Before the game was the final hours of another memorable MLB trade deadline. The Dodgers traded for an All-Star pitcher from the American League and two catchers (in addition to Saturday's Tarik Skubal acquisition) to round out a roster that looks like a clear favorite in October.

Part of why the Dodgers made two deals for catchers, however, isn't just because All-Star Will Smith continues to nurse a neck injury. Amid the trade deadline craziness, Dalton Rushing was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation (after he was a late scratch to Sunday's contest with arm irritation). Moreover, right-hander Emmet Sheehan was optioned back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Finally, the Dodgers made an addition that wasn't via a trade as they also signed veteran pitcher, bringing him back to the organization.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Acquire Catcher From Rays in Buzzer Beater Trade Deadline Deal

Dodgers Acquiring Royals All-Star Pitcher in Surprise Trade Deadline Move

Dodgers Demote Emmet Sheehan, Place Dalton Rushing on Injured List in Massive Roster Move

Dodgers Bring Back Veteran Pitcher Ahead of Trade Deadline

Dodgers Still Trying to Trade 2 Players Before Deadline: Report

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Cubs Series, Including Tarik Skubal Debut

Dodgers Acquire Ben Rortvedt From Mets Ahead of Trade Deadline

Dodgers Lineup vs Cubs: Dalton Rushing Remains Out Amid Injury

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Teoscar sent one outside of Wrigley. 😳 pic.twitter.com/zRoBAb8vC6 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 4, 2026

Skubal's laugh timed perfectly with Joe Davis' joke 😂 pic.twitter.com/YFTfVV87qQ — James¹⁷¹⁸🎌 (@ShotimeLAD) August 4, 2026

The Dodgers currently have 4 of the top 5 MLB pitchers in ERA since 2022 on their roster 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zMl4QbV097 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) August 3, 2026

“Watching (Tarik) last October gave me goosebumps.” 🔥🔥@THEREAL_DV spoke one on one with Andrew Friedman about landing Tarik Skubal. pic.twitter.com/f7BhQjO6Rp — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) August 3, 2026

Heres' the massive roster move the Dodgers made before Monday's game:



- LHP Tarik Skubal activated

- C Dalton Rushing to IL (right elbow inflammation)

- RHP Emmet Sheehan optioned to AAA

- C Chuckie Robinson selected

- RHP Jonathan Hernandez selected

- RHP Wyatt Mills DFA'd pic.twitter.com/CxiiffriyG — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 4, 2026

Newest Dodger Pitcher Tarik Skubal discusses the emotions of being traded from the Detroit Tigers.



Get closer to the #Dodgers action with SNLA+, with the MLB app.

🔗: https://t.co/3Pk48S45KS pic.twitter.com/FsFLgSAScq — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 3, 2026

OFFICIAL: Hyeseong Kim has survived another trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/roxvupkDFP — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (Fan account) (@HyeseongKimMuse) August 3, 2026

Tarik Skubal: “Every team could trade for me. I don’t sympathize with people that blame the Dodgers for anything they’ve done. It’s a winning org…I really don’t sympathize with people that are complaining because the Dodgers do all the right things.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 3, 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired catcher Hunter Feduccia and RHP Jacob Kmatz from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for OF Jack Suwinski and international bonus pool money. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2026

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