Dodgers Notes: LA Makes 3 Trades, Signs Pitcher, Starter Demoted, Dalton Rushing Elbow Injury
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Chicago Cubs, 10-5, on Monday evening and fell to 69-44 on the year following their fourth straight loss.
Justin Wrobleski struggled, allowing seven earned runs in 4.1 innings pitched. He struck out four but allowed as many home runs.
Edgardo Henriquez allowed another three earned runs, all of them while Tanner Scott was pitching. Then, Jonathan Hernández struck out two in the game's final two frames.
Offensively, Tommy Edman started things off with a three-run shot in the first inning, but before the third inning was over, the Cubs responded with six runs of their own. Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. notched a fourth inning single that brought in another run due to a fielding error.
Though it was just for pride at this point in the contest, Teoscar Hernández hit a towering 443-foot solo home run in the sixth that left the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.
Before the game was the final hours of another memorable MLB trade deadline. The Dodgers traded for an All-Star pitcher from the American League and two catchers (in addition to Saturday's Tarik Skubal acquisition) to round out a roster that looks like a clear favorite in October.
Part of why the Dodgers made two deals for catchers, however, isn't just because All-Star Will Smith continues to nurse a neck injury. Amid the trade deadline craziness, Dalton Rushing was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation (after he was a late scratch to Sunday's contest with arm irritation). Moreover, right-hander Emmet Sheehan was optioned back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Finally, the Dodgers made an addition that wasn't via a trade as they also signed veteran pitcher, bringing him back to the organization.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Acquire Catcher From Rays in Buzzer Beater Trade Deadline Deal
Dodgers Acquiring Royals All-Star Pitcher in Surprise Trade Deadline Move
Dodgers Demote Emmet Sheehan, Place Dalton Rushing on Injured List in Massive Roster Move
Dodgers Bring Back Veteran Pitcher Ahead of Trade Deadline
Dodgers Still Trying to Trade 2 Players Before Deadline: Report
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Cubs Series, Including Tarik Skubal Debut
Dodgers Acquire Ben Rortvedt From Mets Ahead of Trade Deadline
Dodgers Lineup vs Cubs: Dalton Rushing Remains Out Amid Injury
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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