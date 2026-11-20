The Los Angeles Dodgers signed a former St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect who was their top ranked pitcher in the system during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The 24-year-old was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft by St. Louis and has a 3.50 ERA across all minor league levels in six seasons (277.2 innings).

In other news, the Toronto Blue Jays claimed former Dodgers infielder Christian Cairo off waivers on Thursday after he was designated for assignment by LA earlier this week. The 25-year-old had a .681 OPS across 128 games at the Triple-A level last year and will now continue his whirlwind offseason in Canada.

Finally, a trade idea has been ideated regarding outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. Boston Red Sox insider Alex Speier of the Boston Globe noted that a deal sending Hernandez to Boston would bring in the exact type of player the Red Sox want playing at Fenway Park.

"Perhaps the Sox could explore a trade with the Dodgers involving right-hander slugger Teoscar Hernandez, who had a slightly above-average line of .256/.308/.441 while averaging 21 homers over the last two years," Speier wrote. "The Sox are looking to add right-handed thump to take advantage of Fenway ... while the Dodgers are looking to add athleticism."

It is no secret that the Dodgers want to get younger this season, and after being linked to an All-Star outfielder on the Boston Red Sox, they can do just that with the would-be deal. The impending MLB lockout may prove to be enough of a reason to make a move for a corner outfielder given the uncertainty of rookie Josue De Paula's development.

Though he constantly displayed how valuable he has the potential to be on offense, both with his .948 OPS across 124 Double A games and a .323 batting average in 11 MLB games, his defense is still not developed enough to be used at the highest level. A lockout would bar any contact between players and the organization leaving De Paula on his own to develop defensive skills.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Sign Former Cardinals Top Pitching Prospect in Free Agency

Former Dodgers Infielder Signs With Rival Giants — As A Pitcher

Dodgers Linked to Red Sox All-Star Outfielder in Potential Teoscar Hernandez Trade

Who Are the 2 Mystery Teams in the Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes Against Dodgers?

Dodgers Outfielder Emerges as Non-Tender Candidate With Deadline Looming

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

CALL IT NOW: Where do the 7 remaining Dodgers free agents sign this offseason?



- Tarik Skubal

- Alex Vesia

- Kiké Hernández

- Blake Treinen

- Eric Lauer

- Kris Bubic

- Brusdar Graterol pic.twitter.com/Z3o13ftJlV — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 19, 2026

Dodger blue isn’t the only shade that might suit Tarik Skubal... 👀 @alannarizzo and @realfrg beat the bias allegations by exploring why a potential move to Toronto could benefit the broader baseball landscape. pic.twitter.com/Pq3LBViZ2m — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) November 19, 2026

“When we played the Dodgers… it just kind of felt like a regular season game.”



Cooper Pratt talks the playoff atmosphere being WAY crazier in San Diego than in LA 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/p1t6S8oHyB — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) November 20, 2026

On this day in 1993, the Dodgers made a trade that would forever haunt the franchise.



LA traded Pedro Martinez to the Expos in exchange for 2B Delino DeShields.



Martinez would go on to win multiple Cy Young Awards and enter the Hall of Fame while DeShields played just three… pic.twitter.com/sVfvnd44l7 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 19, 2026

Dodgers/Marlins mock trade idea, per @JimBowdenGM



Dodgers receive:

2B — Xavier Edwards



Marlins receive:

OF — Mike Sirota

3B — Chase Harlan



Who says no? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7hrHDRPkMD — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 19, 2026

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