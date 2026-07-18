Padres, Giants Stars Weigh In on Dodgers Potentially Trading for Tarik Skubal

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the more fascinating teams across baseball as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

After all, the Dodgers have all the tools and assets to go get any player who is available. However, it seems that Los Angeles is more focused on simply allowing the roster to get healthy rather than going after a blockbuster deal.

The Dodgers have been without multiple key players for a majority of the year, including Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell in the starting rotation. This has given some outside the organization the thought that Los Angeles could look to go after ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

Skubal has been linked with the Dodgers for some time now, and if any team could trade for him, it's Los Angeles. But one knock against the Dodgers going after Skubal is that they would be adding another All-Star to an already stacked roster.

But the fans have typically cared about this fact more than other players around the league. At the All-Star Game this week, rival Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants weighed in on the Dodgers' potential pursuit of Skubal.

“I don’t think they need him,” Webb said, “but you never count those guys out on getting anybody in the league.”

Webb has played against the Dodgers as a member of the Giants since 2019, and he's seen the team grow into a powerhouse. The veteran understands that if Los Angeles were to get Skubal, they would be even tougher to beat.

The Dodgers have made it clear over the last few seasons that if they want a player, they typically can land them. Los Angeles has a strong amount of assets to use in different trades, and ownership that is investing whatever it takes to win.

Another rival also gave his thoughts on Skubal going to the Dodgers, with San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller answering the same question.

“He’d help any team he went to. They’ve got a strong rotation, a lot of guys that are going to get healthy and help them out, but I don’t necessarily consider it overkill," Miller said. "Anybody, on any given night.”

The famous last words of Miller are as true as ever in baseball, with the sport being random at times. Baseball has many ups and downs throughout a season, and at any time, a loaded team can fall.

The Dodgers have seen this themselves in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, with the team winning 111 games in the former and 100 in the latter. Both seasons, Los Angeles failed to get out of the NLDS, despite being the better team entering the playoffs.

So it remains to be seen if the Dodgers will entertain the idea of trading for Skubal, but at least for right now, it seems unlikely. However, the Dodgers can never be counted out when a superstar is potentially switching teams.

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