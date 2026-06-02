Dodgers Notes: Reliever Has Major Surgery, Shohei Ohtani Update, Kyle Tucker ‘Red Flag’

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-1, on Monday evening and fell to 38-22 on the year.

Emmet Sheehan allowed two earned runs on three hits across 6.1 innings of work as he struck out three and walked no batters. The right-hander's fastball was up two mph faster on average from his last start.

The lone run produced for the defending champions came from a Freddie Freeman ground out that brought in Shohei Ohtani in the third inning, but the Diamondbacks homered in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to run away with the series opener in the desert.

In other news, a Dodgers reliever underwent another surgery as his road to returning to the mound took an unfortunate step. The 27-year-old last appeared on a major league mound during Game 5 of the 2024 World Series, which was just his 10th appearances of the season at the time.

Additionally, manager Dave Roberts announced some Shohei Ohtani-related news ahead of the Dodgers' series with the Diamondbacks. Amid a Cy Young-caliber season for the four-time MVP, his pitching starts have begun to stir plenty of conversations as to if he should be hitting on those days as well.

Finally, Roberts also spoke on All-Star right-fielder Kyle Tucker and a "red flag" he's noticed. The 29-year-old is coming off a season in which he put up a 17.6% chase percentage (98th percentile across MLB) and a swing-and-miss rate of 20.2%, good for the 76th percentile.

So far in 2026, Tucker is chasing the ball out of the zone 24.1% of the time, which is still good for the 83rd percentile, and whiffs 22.8% of the time, which puts him in the 60th percentile.

It is also worth noting that Tucker's strikeout percentage has also grown over 4%, knocking him from the 85th percentile across MLB to the 66th.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Reliever Undergoes Surgery, Unlikely to Pitch This Year in Brutal Development

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Announces Shohei Ohtani News Ahead of Series vs Diamondbacks

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals ‘Red Flag’ With Kyle Tucker

Dodgers Prospect 'Stolen' From Yankees Turning Heads in Minor Leagues

Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Alex Freeland Out, Miguel Rojas Starting

How Are Michael Conforto, Dustin May, James Outman, Other Former Dodgers Doing in 2026?

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs Surging Diamondbacks

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers RHP Brusdar Graterol underwent back surgery and is unlikely to return this season in a devastating update🚨🚨🚨



Graterol hasn't pitched since the 2024 World Series and has battled various injuries over the last three years⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d3AJiCWxAU — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 1, 2026

The Rams traded for Myles Garrett, a absolute SUPERSTAR and arguably best in the league.



Are the Rams, the Dodgers of the NFL? pic.twitter.com/QVgBQBnrAW — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) June 1, 2026

CT3, Clutch Taylor, World Champion.



Thank you Chris for all of the unforgettable moments in Dodger Blue. Congratulations on a memorable career and we wish you the best in retirement! pic.twitter.com/L4DuDgQcCO — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 1, 2026

Dave Roberts discusses Emmet Sheehan's outing and the lack of run support in the 4-1 defeat to the Diamondbacks. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/TIMtUAlJ2a — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 2, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed a "red flag" he's seeing with Kyle Tucker this year😳😳



What is your assessment of Tucker's first two-plus months with the Dodgers?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eASgKGNJ61 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 1, 2026

How would you grade Will Smith’s season so far? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RBYdpvgj8w — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 1, 2026

Dodgers? Cubs? Rays? Brewers? 🤔#MLBTonight discusses a few potential landing spots as recent reports state that "it is trending in the direction that the Tigers will trade Tarik Skubal." https://t.co/ELoLNfm1Kp pic.twitter.com/8lrQcLlUjS — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 2, 2026

Who has it better than LA sports fans?



Shohei Ohtani

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Myles Garrett

Puka Nacua

Luca Doncic

Matthew Stafford

Artemi Panarin



Who is the biggest superstar in Los Angeles right now? pic.twitter.com/hnmN4Z3P6O — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 1, 2026

Shohei Ohtani has scored 318 runs in 372 games as a Dodger. pic.twitter.com/0z8ObnMSAI — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 2, 2026

Dodgers ERA leaders in May (min. 10 IP) 👀🔥



0.75 — Kyle Hurt

0.82 — Will Klein

1.08 — Shohei Ohtani

2.38 — Tanner Scott

2.84 — Yoshinobu Yamamoto



Who impressed you most? ⬇️🔥 pic.twitter.com/l0isIshBNC — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 1, 2026

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