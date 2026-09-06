Dalton Rushing Gets Honest About New Role With Dodgers

After nearly a month off, Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing is making an unconventional return to in-game action as he recovers from a slight UCL tear in his throwing elbow.

Instead of making a trip down to the minor leagues for a rehabilitation assignment, Rushing returned after making enough progress to warrant manager Dave Roberts' approval. Instead of stepping back into his role as the Dodgers' back-up catcher to Will Smith, though, Rushing will be limited to hitting for the time being.

It's a new role for Rushing.

"I like playing baseball. I don't like watching baseball," Rushing told reporters. "So that's probably the main thing for me. … This role brings a lot of ups and downs, and it's hard sometimes. But essentially, I'd rather play this role than be watching, for sure, for nine innings in the dugout."

"I'm very confident in where we're going and that I'll be able to catch again this year."



Dalton Rushing provides an update on his injury with @kirsten_watson ahead of game 2 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/3egItqiDia — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 3, 2026

Shohei Ohtani will, barring his progression through a variety of injuries, continue as the Dodgers designated hitter, meaning Rushing is limited to pinch-hitting duties as they arise.

Since returning to MLB action Tuesday, Rushing made an appearance in each of the Dodgers' three games against the St. Louis Cardinals, going 0-for-3 at the plate with three strikeouts and one hit by pitch. He then went 0-for-1 on Friday against the Washington Nationals.

Rushing spoke of the challenges of taking just one or two at-bats per game as he embarks on a new role for the Dodgers.

"You're not really going up there to take your personal at-bat," Rushing said. "You're taking the team at-bat to figure out, 'What is it we need? Do we have a runner on third? Or am I leading off an inning? Am I trying to get a rally going?'

"It's understanding what is the task at hand right there, and taking your at-bat as a professional. It doesn't change much. It's the same as taking four at-bats in a game, to an extent. But coming off the bench, you're usually coming in a little bit of a high-pressure situation."

Dalton Rushing Suffers Setback in Throwing Progression

Rushing was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game after dealing with elbow soreness due to him throwing before the game. The Dodgers are hoping he avoids the IL, but will make that decision on Sunday after he undergoes imaging.

While his throwing progression has been halted, Roberts is hopeful Rushing will remain an option to pinch-hit off the bench this season.

“He was doing some early throwing today, and it just kind of flared up,” Roberts said after Saturday's game. “I think we’ll kind of put a pin in throwing for now … I still believe that hitting is on the table. We’ll just see how it feels [Sunday].”

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