Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Restriction, Freddie Freeman Talks Future, Joe Ryan to LA?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3, on Monday night and improved to 46-27 on the year.

Left-hander Eric Lauer allowed three earned runs across six innings of work, striking out four and walking three. Kyle Hurt, Will Klein, Alex Vesia and Tanner Scott — who eventually secured his eighth save of the year — allowed just two hits through the games' final three frames.

After starting the game in a 3-0 hole, Kyle Tucker tied things up with a three-run home run in the third inning. After a deadlock until the seventh inning, it was veteran infielder Miguel Rojas who hit a solo home run to break the tie.

In other news, superstar Shohei Ohtani has one main restriction after his knee injury. Though he missed a game this past weekend, Ohtani has been playing some of his best baseball of the season, hitting .390 with five home runs over his last 15 games.

Additionally, Freddie Freeman recently spoke on his future and even addressed potentially playing for a new team when his contract expires at the end of the 2027 campaign. At 36 years old, the man with over 2,500 hits to his name spoke on what it means to chase — and reach — stats that many who play the game will never near.

"I just try to play this game the right way to the best of my abilities every single day. To reach some of these cool milestones over the course of your career is really great," Freeman said.

Finally, a massive trade idea from an MLB insider would send Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan to the Dodgers in exchange for three top prospects.

The 30-year-old Ryan is fresh off his first All-Star selection last season and has a 3.17 ERA thus far. His strikeout-to-walk ratio of 5.75 already outpaces his total from last season, while his ERA+ of 137 (almost 40% better than league average) is on pace to be the best of his career.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Has One Major Restriction Following Knee Injury

Freddie Freeman Addresses Playing for New Team After Dodgers Contract Expires

Shocking Dodgers Trade Proposal Sends 3 Top Prospect to Twins for Joe Ryan

Dodgers Dominating First Round of All-Star Voting, With a Few Surprises

Max Muncy on Verge of Making Dodgers History Not Seen Since 1977

Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Says He Was Exposed by Opposing Team

Dodgers Release Starting Lineup for Monday's Series Opener vs Rays

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Miggy Ro knows clutch! pic.twitter.com/fRPpO8Spnz — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 16, 2026

Kyle Tucker is doing it with the bat and his arm 😮‍💨



He throws out a runner to keep the score even! https://t.co/dUPPkmDVFZ pic.twitter.com/HjsFQvSkXf — MLB (@MLB) June 16, 2026

Shohei Ohtani leads ALL vote-getters with over 1.1M All-Star votes!



The top vote-getter in each league through June 25 earns an automatic All-Star bid. pic.twitter.com/l2z57KGyVY — MLB (@MLB) June 15, 2026

Dave Roberts said Tommy Edman is slated to start on Wednesday when he returns. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) June 15, 2026

Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani will have one major restriction moving forward following his knee injury⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gEmLxgxmXk — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 15, 2026

#Chargers Head Coach, Jim Harbaugh and family shagging fly balls during #Dodgers BP.



Harbaugh has caught 21 foul balls in the stands of Major League stadiums. pic.twitter.com/tIXZO6spEj — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) June 15, 2026

Mookie Betts is starting to trend in the right direction offensively.



Last 7 games:

🔥 .300 AVG⁰🔥 .777 OPS⁰🔥 1 HR



Do you think Mookie can continue to turn it around at the plate? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bhpl3HVPIM — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 15, 2026

I asked Dave Roberts about Spurs star Victor Wembanyama drawing comparisons to Shohei Ohtani recently:



“Certainly a talented, young player. I get the comps as far as transformational type player. When he’s playing, people want to see it and he’s certainly unique.” pic.twitter.com/2la9f65098 — Noel Sanchez (@noisebynoel) June 16, 2026

Edwin Díaz is “coming along really well” and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session this week, per @ByJackHarris.



His expected return timeline remains sometime after the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/iwZ0WkVJVB — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 15, 2026

Jo Koy is representing the Filipinos at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium for Filipino Heritage Night. @SportingTrib | #Dodgers #Comedy pic.twitter.com/absC3DXHTQ — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) June 16, 2026

Kyle Tucker now has five assists. The only Major League outfielder with more is Andy Pages with six. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) June 16, 2026

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