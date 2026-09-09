Dodgers May Have Gotten More Than Expected in Hunter Feduccia Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired catcher Hunter Feduccia and minor league pitcher Jacob Kmatz for outfielder Jack Suwinski and "other considerations" on Aug. 3.

The other considerations might include a sense of regret.

Feduccia has filled his role nicely — in a timeshare with Ben Rortvedt in August, and more recently as a backup to Will Smith. In 20 August games before Smith returned from the injured list, Feduccia slashed .262/.354/.381.

When Smith and Dalton Rushing were activated from the IL, Rortvedt was designated for assignment.

Even more than Feduccia, who has a career .603 OPS in 128 MLB games, the Rays might lament parting with Kmatz.

Since he was assigned to the Tulsa Drillers' roster after the trade, Kmatz has allowed only three runs in 11 games out of the bullpen for the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate.

Kmatz has struck out 21 batters and walked only two in 15.2 innings, with a 1.02 WHIP to match his sparkling 1.72 ERA.

At 23, Kmatz has never pitched above the Double-A level, but that will likely change if he keeps this up. Tulsa's season will end no sooner than Sept. 17. Triple-A Oklahoma City's ends no sooner than Sept. 20.

Jacob Kmatz (TBR) has dominated hitters this season across both Hi-A and Double-A



In 51 innings, he's racked up 74 Ks while posting a 3.00 ERA, 3.52 FIP, and a 3.08 xFIP. His 32.5% K-BB% is the 3rd best mark in the minors (Min. 50 IP). Only a 4.5% BB%pic.twitter.com/rZBRJ7rOlN — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) August 1, 2026

Regardless of whether Kmatz is promoted this season or next, the Dodgers appear to have found a hidden gem.

The right-hander was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 draft out of Oregon State by the Rays. A top-30 prospect in the Rays system prior to the trade, he's currently ranked No. 25 in the Dodgers' system by MLB Pipeline. Baseball America moved him up to No. 19.

Brian Murphy of MLB.com wrote that Kmatz "features three pitches that have received at least a 60 scouting grade: a mid-90s fastball with good ride, an upper-80s slider that gets a lot of whiffs, and an upper-70s curveball with true 12-to-6 action."

An early look at the 30 arms in the Rays organization who have thrown at least 30 IP.



-Jacob Kmatz leads in xFIP, K-BB%, and K%.

-Blake Morgan is awesome.

-Ty Johnson has the lowest BAA.

-Aidan Cremarosa looks great in his 48.2 IP

-Jacob Kisting 3rd in FIP



Tons of Talent. pic.twitter.com/u9irxKZVSN — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) June 15, 2026

Although Kmatz might need to develop a usable changeup before he can succeed against left-handed hitters in the majors, his 2026 numbers hint at his potential. Prior to the trade, Kmatz led the Rays' system in K%-BB%, xFIP and K% among pitchers with at least 30 innings pitched.

Twice named the best high school pitcher in New Mexico by MaxPreps, Kmatz might have been somewhat overlooked coming out of high school. The Dodgers were wise not to make the same mistake.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.