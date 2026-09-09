Dodgers May Have Gotten More Than Expected in Hunter Feduccia Trade
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The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired catcher Hunter Feduccia and minor league pitcher Jacob Kmatz for outfielder Jack Suwinski and "other considerations" on Aug. 3.
The other considerations might include a sense of regret.
Feduccia has filled his role nicely — in a timeshare with Ben Rortvedt in August, and more recently as a backup to Will Smith. In 20 August games before Smith returned from the injured list, Feduccia slashed .262/.354/.381.
When Smith and Dalton Rushing were activated from the IL, Rortvedt was designated for assignment.
Even more than Feduccia, who has a career .603 OPS in 128 MLB games, the Rays might lament parting with Kmatz.
Since he was assigned to the Tulsa Drillers' roster after the trade, Kmatz has allowed only three runs in 11 games out of the bullpen for the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate.
Kmatz has struck out 21 batters and walked only two in 15.2 innings, with a 1.02 WHIP to match his sparkling 1.72 ERA.
At 23, Kmatz has never pitched above the Double-A level, but that will likely change if he keeps this up. Tulsa's season will end no sooner than Sept. 17. Triple-A Oklahoma City's ends no sooner than Sept. 20.
Regardless of whether Kmatz is promoted this season or next, the Dodgers appear to have found a hidden gem.
The right-hander was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 draft out of Oregon State by the Rays. A top-30 prospect in the Rays system prior to the trade, he's currently ranked No. 25 in the Dodgers' system by MLB Pipeline. Baseball America moved him up to No. 19.
Brian Murphy of MLB.com wrote that Kmatz "features three pitches that have received at least a 60 scouting grade: a mid-90s fastball with good ride, an upper-80s slider that gets a lot of whiffs, and an upper-70s curveball with true 12-to-6 action."
Although Kmatz might need to develop a usable changeup before he can succeed against left-handed hitters in the majors, his 2026 numbers hint at his potential. Prior to the trade, Kmatz led the Rays' system in K%-BB%, xFIP and K% among pitchers with at least 30 innings pitched.
Twice named the best high school pitcher in New Mexico by MaxPreps, Kmatz might have been somewhat overlooked coming out of high school. The Dodgers were wise not to make the same mistake.
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J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.Follow jphoornstra