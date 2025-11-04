Dodgers Notes: LA Loses 7 Players to Free Agency, World Series Parade Highlights, Offseason Begins
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series on Saturday, officially putting an end to the 2025 season.
With the end of the season, seven Dodgers from 2025 entered free agency. Michael Conforto, Kiké Hernandez, Miguel Rojas, Kirby Yates, Michael Kopech, Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney all entered the open market after the Dodgers' World Series win.
The Dodgers held their World Series parade and a cerlebration at Dodger Stadium on Monday, and Kershaw had an emotional response to the atmosphere during his final day as a Dodger player.
"I'm blown away," Kershaw said, shaking his head. "I'm blown away."
He also expressed his gratitude to the fans for showing out on a Monday.
"This is the perfect way to be done," Kershaw said. "I'm so grateful to these fans."
During the parade and rally, the Dodgers made their intentions known about wanting to three-peat next season.
“All I have to say to you is, we’ll be back next year,” owner Mark Walter said.
“I’m ready to get another ring next year,” Shohei Ohtani said.
“Job in 2024, done. Job in 2025, done. Job in 2026? Starts now,” Freddie Freeman added.
