Dodgers Connected to All-Star Mets Pitcher in Potential Trade Deadline Swing

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be one of the more interesting teams across the baseball landscape as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

Opposing teams see the Dodgers as a sleeping giant who is ready to strike at any time. But inside the Dodgers organization, they may see themselves more as sellers rather than buyers.

Since the Dodgers don't have many needs across the roster, the front office doesn't have to make any moves to still be considered the World Series favorites. Los Angeles reportedly prefers to add around the margins of the team, or even strengthen the depth of the farm system.

But given that the Dodgers have a prime chance to complete a three-peat this season, the front office could ultimately look to add. Los Angeles could use a little more depth within the bullpen or even the starting rotation, given all the injuries that the Dodgers have seen take place.

One name that has been connected to the Dodgers recently is veteran right-hander Clay Holmes of the New York Mets. According to ESPN MLB insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, Holmes has a 90% chance of being moved at the trade deadline — and the Dodgers are among the best fits.

Should the Dodgers Trade for Clay Holmes?

Holmes has only appeared in nine games this season after suffering a fractured right fibula in mid-May. But the veteran has started a rehab assignment and could be back in the major leagues fairly soon.

With the Mets out of the playoff race and set to be sellers, Holmes could be one of the top arms available. In his limited time with the team this year, Holmes has registered a 2.39 ERA while striking out 45 batters over 52.2 innings.

Holmes converted to becoming a starter when he signed with the Mets ahead of the 2025 season, with the veteran making 31 starts a year ago. Before this, Holmes had emerged as a shutdown closer for the New York Yankees, recording 74 saves from 2022-24.

The Dodgers could use Holmes in a multitude of ways depending on the situation, and he would only add to the depth of this team. With the Dodgers unsure of when Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow or Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound, bringing in someone like Holmes could offer a temporary solution for the rotation.

Either way, Holmes could be used as the sixth starter for the rest of the season, especially with the trade rumors around lefty Eric Lauer. Then in the postseason, his experience in the bullpen could loom large, offering manager Dave Roberts a ton of options.

The right-hander could be one of the better arms for the Dodgers to go after this year, and it wouldn't cost them a massive haul. Holmes would check a lot of boxes for this team without the front office completely decimating the farm system.

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