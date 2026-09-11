3 Giants Prospects Who Raised Their Stock the Most in 2026

The San Francisco Giants came into the 2026 season with a farm system full of talent. It was maybe as much talent as they have had in the pipeline in years.

Then they got better.

MLB Pipeline had already tagged the organization as on the rise, given that the team had accumulated several prospects as depth in many positions before the season even started.

Now, several months later, MLB Pipeline described the Giants as a system almost in a league of its own.

Some prospects have lived up to the expectations set for them. Others have done so much more.

Here are three Giants prospects who raised their stock in a major way during the 2026 season.

Henry Lalane, LHP

San Francisco Giants second baseman Jonah Cox Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, we have to be very clear here to start. Lalane was not a part of the San Francisco organization when the season started. The 22-year-old was a piece of the trade with the New York Yankees involving Heliot Ramos.

Lalane was then ranked at the No. 11 position in prospect rankings within the Giants organization.

What Lalane went on to do on the mound speaks for itself and quickly explains why he has become such an important part of the system.

Across three levels this season, Lelane has thrown a total of 99.2 innings and posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. He struck out 114 batters against only 34 walks while allowing six home runs.

For a 22-year-old left-hander, this is an impressive combination showing a lot of control.

While Lalane didn’t start off 2026 as a Giants prospect, he is ending the season as one of the most important.

Jhonny Level, SS/2B

San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal waves a flag Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into this campaign, Level was already one of San Francisco’s highest-ranked prospects. He has erased any doubt, if there was any, surrounding him. He has proven just how much upside he has to offer.

He is only 19 years old. He dominated Single-A San Jose to begin the season, where he batted .325 with a .968 OPS. He smashed 10 home runs and 47 RBI over 44 games. He was then promoted to High-A Eugene and was spotted on the MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 in April.

He wasn’t done.

Over the season, Level has combined to slash .311/.374/.513 with an .887 OPS across 113 games. He has 39 doubles, 18 home runs, 87 RBI, and 26 stolen bases.

Remember, he is only 19.

He entered the year as a highly regarded prospect; he is leaving it looking more like a future cornerstone. MLB Pipeline is now grading him as a 55 overall prospect and has continued to rank him in the Top 100 of all of baseball.

Jacob Bresnahan, LHP

Besnahan didn’t have a significant change in his ranking over the season, but nearly everything he did was just providing evidence that he belongs.

During Spring Training the Giants senior director of player development, Kyle Haines, said Bresnahan was one of the team’s best pitching prospects.

The 21-year-old went on to put an exclamation on that statement.

Across his time at High-A and Double-A, Bresnahan recorded a 3.43 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 107.2 innings. He struck out 128 while allowing 79 hits and 44 walks.

He reached Double-A at 21, and that feat could be as significant as the numbers on his stat line.

Bresnahan still has development ahead, and he has time. The impressive part is that even when the competition surrounding him got a lot tougher, he just kept getting better. That’s a legitimate case for being a serious part of San Francisco’s future pitching plans.

The Giants have been officially eliminated from the playoffs and now its time to shift the focus to 2027 and beyond. These three prospects can offer a glimpse into the future and some hope despite a disappointing major league season.