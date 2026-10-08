The Case for the Giants Being Aggressive This Offseason

The San Francisco Giants should aggressively push to contend in 2027. After a 65-97 season, that will require substantial additions and improvement from the players already under contract.

The argument for patience is understandable. San Francisco has an improving farm system, an unsettled pitching staff and veterans coming off injuries. Giving younger players time to develop offers a cleaner path than trying to repair everything in one winter.

But waiting carries its own cost. The Giants have productive talent in the Majors whose best remaining seasons might arrive before the next wave of prospects is established. They should pursue pitching aggressively while preserving opportunities for young position players.

The Veteran Core Makes Waiting Costly

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Logan Webb and Rafael Devers will both be 30 when the 2027 season opens. Matt Chapman turns 34 in April. Webb's guaranteed contract runs through 2028, giving San Francisco two seasons of control over its most established starter.

Those timelines matter more than the distant expiration dates on some of the club's larger contracts. A player can remain on the payroll long after his strongest years. Waiting for every promising teenager to reach the Majors could leave the Giants trying to replace veteran production just as the younger group arrives.

Devers provides a concrete reason to invest in the present. He hit .258/.340/.525 with 37 home runs in 2026. That is a middle-of-the-order foundation worth strengthening. Webb's 4.31 ERA also demonstrates how much improvement must come from within; another acquisition cannot carry the entire turnaround.

The payroll demands selectivity. Giants On SI's payroll breakdown puts 2027 commitments at roughly $153 million for seven veterans, before arbitration salaries and the remaining roster are accounted for. The eventual budget will determine how much room remains for additions.

Ownership should authorize additional spending for dependable starting and relief pitching. Those investments would address immediate weaknesses while supporting the lineup already in place. Another expensive position player would be harder to justify if he eats money needed for innings or closes a development opportunity.

Prospect Depth Should Support an Aggressive Plan

San Francisco Giants President of baseball operations Buster Posey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The farm system strengthens the action case. San Francisco finished the minor league season with five prospects on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list. That gives President of baseball operations Buster Posey more choices about how to improve the Major League roster.

Prioritize retaining Josuar Gonzalez, Luis Hernandez and Jackson Flora. Their potential matters to the organization's longer window. Posey should still be willing to surrender a meaningful prospect package for an established starter controlled beyond 2027. The return needs to improve multiple seasons, with a price that reflects the pitcher's health and performance.

The need is immediate. Tommy John surgeries disrupted four young starters' seasons in 2026. Banking on that group to supply a full rotation next year would put too much responsibility on recovery timelines.

Posey has already identified the bullpen and rotation as offseason priorities. The front office now needs to pay for reliable help where its internal options are least certain.

Meanwhile, Bryce Eldridge and the young outfielders should retain routes to regular at-bats. Their development can continue alongside a better pitching staff, and productive players earning less than established veterans would help balance the payroll.

A successful Giants offseason should include a serious attempt to contend next year and additions that remain useful in 2028. A 97-loss team has a large gap to close, but postponing meaningful upgrades would leave that work for another winter.

The Giants should give Webb and Devers a better chance to win while developing the players who can keep them winning. That requires an aggressive offseason.