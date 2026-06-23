Giants, Diamondbacks Agree to Split Doubleheader in Scheduling Change

The San Francisco Giants will get that day off in late August after all.

Last week, the Giants and the Atlanta Braves had the final game of their series on Thursday rained out and it was rescheduled for Aug. 31. For the Giants, it put them in a tough spot because it ate up a scheduled off day and would have forced them to play 23 days in a row.

Well, that was the case until Monday when the Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks struck a deal to help give the Giants back that off day, per multiple outlets.

Giants-Diamondbacks Reschedule Game

Giants will get their off day back on Aug 30, having lost the 31st for a rescheduled game vs Braves.



Means they’ll play a split double header vs DBacks on the 29th. pic.twitter.com/7KZC7lb6xo — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) June 22, 2026

The Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks were scheduled to play a four-game series at Oracle Park from Aug. 27-30. With the rescheduled game with the Braves, that would have forced the Giants to fly cross country and play Atlanta in the make-up game, followed by road trips to Pittsburgh and the New York Mets.

Now, San Francisco and Arizona have agreed to take the Sunday game and move it to Saturday in a split doubleheader. The first game will be considered the Sunday game and will start at 1:05 p.m. Pacific and then the second game, the currently scheduled game, will be at 7:05 p.m. Pacific.

Fans will have to leave and re-enter Oracle Park between the end of the first game and the start of the second game. Plus, the Jung Hoo Lee bobblehead night that was scheduled for the Sunday game will now be for the first game of the doubleheader, per the Giants.

Arizona will also get that Sunday off and head back to Arizona to host the Philadelphia Phillies that Monday, Aug. 31. That breaks up a run of 12 straight games for the Diamondbacks.

San Francisco is returning from the road trip that took it to Atlanta and Miami. The Braves series was a mess due to the weather. The opener on Tuesday lasted less than two innings before torrential rain suspended the game and forced the Giants and Braves to finish that game Wednesday afternoon and then play the second game of the series that night.

Thursday’s game was rained out, which forced the make-up game on Aug. 31. For the Giants, it was the only reasonable date to make up the game. For the Giants, it likely won’t matter. For the Braves — who are in first place in the NL East but trying to fend off the Phillies, who are surging since Don Mattingly took over as manager — may need the win to keep their lead by then.