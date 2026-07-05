The Biggest Giants All-Star Snub: Why This Slugger Should Feel Passed Over

It's hard for a team like the San Francisco Giants to say they've been snubbed when they have two players in the All-Star Game.

Pitcher Logan Webb and second baseman Luis Arraez were selected to represent the Giants on July 14 when the National League meets the American League in Philadelphia.

Given how far below .500 the Giants are this season, they easily could have been consigned to just one selection.

But Webb's incredible June, in which he was named the NL starting pitcher of the month, helped push his way into the game for the third straight year. As for Arraez, he's batting well above .300 and has improved as a defender at second base. Both are solid selections. They're probably the right selections for the franchise.

But there is one player on the team that should feel snubbed as the Giants prepare to play out the rest of the first half of the season. Perhaps this slugger gets an opportunity to play if someone comes up injured or pulls out of the game. But, for now, he is the Giants’ biggest All-Star snub.

Giants All-Star Snub

San Francisco Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee has a right to have beef with MLB over not making his first All-Star Game. He has the numbers to be in the mix.

He’s having the kind of season San Francisco has been craving since he arrived here in 2024 from the KBO and signed a six-year, $113 million deal with the Giants. In 80 games he’s slashed .317/.348/.452 with five home runs and 33 RBI. In a game constantly measured by slugging, Lee doesn’t bring much.

He’s one of just qualifying hitters in the Majors with a batting average of .300 or better. His average is third-best in the NL behind Miami’s Otto Lopez (.431) and Arraez (.330), both of which made the All-Star Game.

He is also ranked sixth in the National League with 96 hits and seventh in the NL with 68 singles. He’s put together a quality offensive season. If MLB was looking at his defense as a differentiator, his fielding percentage in right field (.987) is worse than it was in center field last season (.990), but only marginally. He’s still not a plus defender, but fans don’t care about that at an All-Star Game. They care about hitting and pitching.

The reserve outfielders in the NL were big names — Arizona’s Corbin Carroll, the Chicago Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong, St. Louis’ Jordan Walker and Washington’s James Wood. All but Walker has been there before. Lee could make the argument that MLB could have spread the wealth.

Maybe next year. But Lee has the right to feel snubbed.