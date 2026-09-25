Why Blade Tidwell’s Impending Surgery Brutal Ending for Young Star’s Season

It’s what was expected. It still stings, but the San Francisco Giants and Blade Tidwell saw it coming.

The Giants have recommended that Tidwell have surgery on his moderate to severe right UCL sprain, per MLB.com. It's the type of injury that is associated with Tommy John surgery, though it's not clear how extensive his surgery will be. Doctors usually determine the severity and the surgical option once the procedure begins. But the recovery time is anywhere from 12 to 18 months.

The timeline basically ends any hope that Tidwell could be a part of San Francisco's rotation in 2027. That is regardless of what happens with collective bargaining agreement negotiations. But it also impacts how the Giants put together their rotation next year. And it's not just his injury. It's the injury to other pitchers as well.

But it's a big blow for Tidwell, a player the giants had great faith in that he could become a part of the rotation soon.

Blade Tidwell’s Murky Future

Tidwell was a highly-touted prep prospect who went the collegiate route and played for current Giants manager Tony Vitello at Tennessee. Vitello and his staff trusted Tidwell enough to drop him in their weekend rotation as a freshman, as he went 10-3 with a 3.73 ERA in 2021. A shoulder injury derailed the first half of his 2022 season, but he returned to help the Volunteers in a postseason push.

Still, his arm talent was clear and the New York Mets selected him No. 52 overall and signed him to a $1.8 million bonus. He steadily worked his way through the Mets organization before he was promoted to the Majors in 2025. He only pitched 15 innings for the Mets before he was traded to the Giants at the deadline.

He was dealing with an injury at the time and spent the rest of the season at Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants went to veteran starters in free agency, cutting off Tidwell’s chance at an opening day job. He was called up in early April and recorded his first save.

It took the Giants cutting bait on the season and trading two veteran starters — Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle — for San Francisco to finally give Tidwell a chance to start every fifth day.

He finished the season 1-2 with a 4.45 ERA in 17 games (nine starts) with 46 strikeouts and 21 walks in 56.2 innings. But he improved from month to month. In August he 0-1 with a 5.26 ERA in August with 21 strikeouts and 10 walks in 25.2 innings. In September he was 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA with 15 strikeouts and eight walks in 19 innings.

It's a tough beat for Tidwell. He was poised to help the Giants and secure a starting spot next season. Now, he'll have to wait another year to prove himself.