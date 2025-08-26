Giants Announcer Comments on Luis Matos' Recent Resurgence
23-year-old outfielder Luis Matos has had a bit of a roller coaster ride this season with the San Francisco Giants. After faltering earlier in the year, he was demoted to the Minors, only to return last week with a vengeance and seemingly turn his season around.
The Venezuelan star hit just .167 with a .559 OPS over his first 40 games this season, but he's been hotter than ever since being called back up. Matos went 8-for-15 with five extra-base hits, including two home runs, in his first four games. His time away from the team seemed to help the outfielder gain more confidence, and it's starting to show at the big-league level.
Giants announcer Mike Krukow recently voiced his opinion that the team has handled Matos' development well, and he's reaping the benefits of that now.
"I've always liked the guy," Krukow told Bay Area radio station KNBR 680's "Murph & Markus." "I've always felt he was a player that could develop into an everyday player and put up big numbers with power, and he's got speed to steal. He's the whole package. We're just waiting for him to sort of mature into the game."
'Tough Love' Contributed to Matos' Resurgence
Krukow also pointed out that Matos playing winter ball prior to this season helped take his game up a notch. But the former Giants pitcher stated that the team keeping the youngster on a short leash is what really benefited him the most.
"For him to get that confidence [playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic], I expected more. I expected once he got hot earlier and started to put things together, I thought, 'OK, here he goes.' And then all of a sudden, the same old thing that's plagued him, his inability to stay in the strike zone, his lack of discipline identifying strikes and good pitches to hit, sent him back down.
"But I think what they did, about a month ago, think back, when Drew Gilbert came up and they brought Tyler Fitzgerald back [in right field] ... That was a massive head-slap to Luis Matos. That's how you motivate from the front office to a player in the minor leagues. You move somebody right past him. And you talk about a reality check, it absolutely happened to Matos."
Matos' improvement has certainly helped Giants manager Bob Melvin when it comes time to fill out his lineup card. For most of the season, Matos has been used in a platoon situation, but he's now batting against both right-handers and southpaws.
“It’s been great. He’s getting an opportunity, not getting pinch-hit for. He’s playing against lefties, righties,” Melvin said. “We’ve seen him do this before, and it was time to get him up here and let him do his thing. So far, so good.”