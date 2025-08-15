NBC Sports Bay Area reporter blasts the Giants for 'unacceptable' play
The San Francisco Giants' season has been one of the most confusing in the storied franchise's history. A very talented roster, an experienced manager, and a front office that is dedicated to winning is normally the perfect formula for success. But, unfortunately for fans in the Bay Area, the 2025 Giants have been a story of injuries, anomalies, and apathy.
It's gotten to the point that even the team's broadcasters and local media have hit a certain level of disgust for the way the year has unfolded. Recently, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic, who co-hosts a Giants podcast with co-host Cole Kuiper (the son of Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper) went on a full-blown rant about the team's performance.
“I don’t even — atrocious, horrible,” Pavlovic said. “I think ‘unacceptable’ is the word that pops into my head. “They are at home. To lose 13 or 14 at home at Oracle Park. Like, you’re not the Rockies. You’re not the Marlins. You’re not the A’s playing in front of 7,000 people. This is, I just think ‘unacceptable’ is the word for it.”
“To me, this is worse than anything you and I have covered in the last few years,” Pavlovic continued. “Because, again, they’re fully healthy, and this is a lineup full of dudes who are going to end up, a lot of them at [or] a lot of them pretty close to their career norms, numbers-wise."
“I’ve talked to people who I really trust and people who have a good pulse on this organization, and they’re just baffled by what has happened here.”
Giants keep coming up short with runners in scoring position
One of the glaring factors in the Giants' failures in 2025 has been their inability to platerunners who are in scoring position. They have the worst batting average in baseball with RISP in the second half of the season. It's left manager Bob Melvin scratching his head and almost at a loss for words.
“The guys come out on the field every day, incentivized to try to win a baseball game,”Melvin saidon Wednesday. “And certainly nobody's happy with the performance we've had here at home recently. Because at one point in time, this was a real homefield advantage for us, and recently that script has been flipped.”
The Giants (59-62) are now 10 games behind the San Diego Padres, the team that just swept them at Oracle Park, in the NL West. They are currently five games out of the of the final NL Wild Card spot, but would have to leapfrog four teams to make the postseason.