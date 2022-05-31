Guardians' Bats Heat Up As They Win Series Opener Against Royals

The temperature was hot down at Progressive Field tonight, and so were the Guardians’ bats. They were able to pull off the 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals in the series opener.

Jose Ramirez continues to make the case as the best baseball player on the planet as he had three more RBI to add to his league-leading 51. This included a two-run home run on a 3-2 count.

Jose is starting to pull away from Pete Alonso who has 46 RBI, but this race could very well go down to the last game of the season.

Jose has been downright incredible this season. After the game, Tito praised Ramirez's knowledge of the game saying, "You can't be this good, the way he does it, without being ultra intelligent..."

Steven Kwan also joined the hit party as he got his second career triple.

The man of the night was Andres Gimenez who hit a three-run homerun which was an absolute rocket to straightaway center in the seventh inning. The exit velocity on the ball clocked in at 104.8 miles per hour.

Gimenez has been struggling as of late, only batting .154 over his last seven games. Hopefully, this home run will be a sign things are starting to turn around for him.

It’s no secret that the Guardians’ bats struggled last week so to see them come alive tonight was a great sign for the week ahead.

Zach Plesac also had a respectable outing after struggling a bit. He pitched six innings and gave up five hits. However, he only gave up one run and also had five strikeouts. Plesac also showed off his incredible athleticism with a diving stop off the mound to steal a hit from Andrew Benintendi!

It is supposed to stay hot in Cleveland the rest of the week. Hopefully, that is the same forecast for the Guardians' offense too!

The Guardians continue their series against the Royals tomorrow at 6:10 pm at Progressive Field where Cal Quantrill will go up against Daniel Lynch.

