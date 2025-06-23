MLB Insider Offers Troubling Update for Guardians' Possible Trade Deadline Plans
The MLB trade deadline is a little over a month away, and it's still unclear exactly which direction the Cleveland Guardians will take.
The team is hovering around .500 with some clear holes on their roster, but, as of Monday, they own one of the Wild Card spots in the American League.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently made an appearance on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland and noted that, given how wide-open the American League playoff race is, the Guardians are "definitely are buying" at the deadline.
That's great news for the clubhouse and the Guardians' fan base, which wants the front office to be active ahead of the trade deadline.
If the Guardians do make a trade, the former MLB GM believes "a corner-power bat would be perfect for this team," but "It's not going to be easy to get because not a lot of them are available."
However, a team can consider itself a "buyer" and still struggle to make a trade if there isn't enough supply on the market, and that's what the insider is predicting to be the case this July.
Bowden pointed out that the trade market could be a tough one for teams to make significant upgrades, including the Guardians, because of how many teams believe they're in the postseason picture.
"It's going to be a challenging trade front because there's not going to be a sellers-buyers trade front," said Bowden.
"It's going to be contender-to-contender trades that are going to have to be made here because, number one, the sellers don't have a lot to sell, and number two, everybody thinks they're in it. So, there's not a lot of teams shopping players."
Even if Cleveland's front office wants to make a move at the deadline, that doesn't necessarily mean a trade will come to fruition, given the current market conditions.
