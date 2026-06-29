3 Former Guardians Prospects Enjoying Success in 2026 After Leaving Cleveland

The Cleveland Guardians have always been known to produce some of baseball's top prospects.

While not all of them end up panning out at the highest level of the game, some do. And unfortunately, not all of them remain with the organization.

Here are three former Guardians prospects who are finding success with other teams around the league:

1. 3B Junior Caminero - Tampa Bay Rays

Caminero stands out as one of Cleveland's biggest trade blunders in recent memory.

The 22-year-old power-hitter is torching baseball this season, posting a whopping 22 home runs with a .292/.384/.548 slashing line, good enough for a .932 OPS. Not only is he simply bashing the baseball, but his eye helps out his game tremendously as well.

He currently has 47 walks to 62 strikeouts, all while smacking 89 hits.

The Guardians moved Caminero back when he was a teenager, sending him to Tampa Bay in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers. Unfortunately for Cleveland's front office, Myers never panned out, while Caminero has thrived and looked to be one of baseball's next stars.

This past weekend, Caminero hit the furthest home run of his career, sending a cutter 463 feet right to center field. He became the 10th player in team history and the youngest to hit a home run in at least four straight games.

And if Cleveland had his bat right now, it would have been very helpful with all the injuries they have suffered.

2. 2B Ernie Clement - Toronto Blue Jays

A fourth-round pick back in 2017, Clement entered the organization as a project infielder. He had good intangibles, but didn't stand out in the power or extra-base hits department.

However, with Toronto nearly 10 years later, he has taken a major step forward in that area of his game.

Across the last four campaigns, he has hit 78 doubles, seven triples and 29 home runs, tacking on 139 RBI. Such efforts have led to him holding a 9.4 WAR during that same span, whereas during his Cleveland days, which stemmed from just 103 games, saw him post a -0.4 WAR.

As one of Cleveland's top prospects back in the late 2010s, there was excitement that he could be a bit of a spark plug for the team. He never quite panned out, though, which resulted in the team designating him for assignment back in 2021.

As the 2026 campaign approaches the All-Star break, Clement leads all American League voter receivers at second base with nearly one million votes.

3. 2B Tyler Freeman - Colorado Rockies

Freeman often flies under the radar.

But when looking at his involvement with the Rockies, he is highly valued.

This season, the 27-year-old holds a .276 batting average with just north of a .350 on-base percentage and slugging percentage. He has recorded a few extra-base knocks, but is more known to be a guy who can get on base.

His whiff percentage and strikeout percentage are both in the great percentile according to Baseball Savant, with him being one of the league's best batters at not missing pitches. That type of play is exactly what Cleveland has valued in recent years; however, he lacks the general consistency and power potential that guys like Brayan Rocchio, Angel Martinez and Travis Bazzana have flashed.

Moving on from the utility man in exchange for Nolan Jones back in 2025, Cleveland showed that they were moving in another direction and wanted to get more pop from their bats.

He certainly holds a lot of upside to any roster due to his utility abilities, but in Cleveland, he would just be an afterthought these days.