Guardians Welcome Back Outfielder After Designating Him for Assignment

After being smacked in the face with injuries to José Ramírez, Angél Martínez and Chase DeLauter this past weekend, the Cleveland Guardians' front office had to make some internal changes.

To create room on the 40-man roster, the organization designated outfield prospect George Valera for assignment.

Initially, it seemed that the 25-year-old was destined to be picked up by another team, especially considering the fact that he had posted a .276/.367/.417 slashing line to begin the 2026 campaign. However, that didn't happen.

On Sunday, June 21, Valera officially cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A to rejoin the squad down in Columbus.

George Valera has cleared waivers and will return to the #Guardians’ Triple-A squad. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 21, 2026

Just last season, Valera made his Major League debut, appearing in 16 contests and 48 at-bats, posting a .220 batting average. He punched nine hits, two doubles, two home runs and five RBI, also drawing seven walks.

After making noticeable improvements in the offseason, with career momentum moving into this year's Spring Training window, all thoughts pointed towards him holding onto a spot in Cleveland's outfield.

Unfortunately, as fate would have it, an injury hindered his ability to get into a groove as he was placed on the 10-day injured list. He would eventually return, but he had already lost his spot.

Across 13 games, he tallied just 38 at-bats and through a combination of pinch-hit moments and regular starts, Valera didn't do enough to earn long-term consideration from the staff in Cleveland. He would be optioned to Columbus, and while he has done a good job, the injuries to the big league squad resulted in him being pushed off the 40-man roster.

Bottom Line is George Valera spent 4 years in AAA, and he had a 768 OPS its a level guys dominate who aren't major league talent like Nolan Jones, Will Wilson, even Stuart Fairchild over 4 years he was merely good thats not a guy you need to worry about, more so due to defense — Jeffmlbdraft (@jeffMLBdraft) June 15, 2026

In an article released by Bleacher Report earlier this week, writer Kerry Miller described Valera as a failed prospect.

"This former top prospect finally got the call last September and even delivered a home run in the postseason," Miller began. "Had he not been hampered by a calf strain during spring training, Valera presumably would have been Cleveland's starting left fielder on Opening Day. But when he did return from the injury in mid-April, he lasted 13 games with a .534 OPS before getting sent back to Triple-A Columbus.

"And a few days ago, he was even designated for assignment. Quite the rapid fall from grace."

Not being on the 40-man roster, though, presents a tough route back to the majors while with the Guardians. He would need to be added back to it before a return to Progressive Field is on the table.

Still, the fact that he cleared waivers and ended up being able to remain with the organization is a positive development for both sides. Valera will be able to continue developing around familiar faces, while the Guardians can hang onto him as a growth experiment.