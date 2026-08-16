Joey Cantillo's Career Day Muscles Guardians To Third Win Since Deadline

When the Cleveland Guardians needed a hero, they got Joey Cantillo.

And just a year removed from being an unknown with the Guardians' pitching staff, Cantillo has carved out his role as a reliable starter in the rotation.

On Saturday, August 15, the 26-year-old native from Honolulu, Hawaii, pitched an absolute gem as the Guardians took down the San Diego Padres. Leaning into a heavy off-speed approach this season, Cantillo kept that going as he struck out seven total batters, five of whom went down off his curveball and changeup.

He finished the night with just one hit, one earned run and three walks allowed across six innings of work.

Reflecting on just how dominant he looked, manager Stephen Vogt sung Cantillo's praises postgame. He also highlighted how his fastball opened up the opportunity for his off-speed attack to send batters packing.

"When he throws enough fastballs to make the hitters aware of it and he held his velocity tonight," Vogt said on his night on the mound. "You know, he's ninety-two, ninety-five pretty much the whole night, and it makes them honor that, and when he's able to get it to the spots like he was tonight, the change-up, a curveball work. They were both gross tonight. I mean, it was a really well-pitched game by Joey."

"The changeup of curveball... they were both gross tonight. I mean, it was a really well pitched game by Joey"



(Via #Guardians Zoom) Stephen Vogt on a great night from Joey Cantillo on the mound#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/Yf6ypltgBv — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) August 16, 2026

Saturday's showing was the ninth time this season that he has struck out seven or more batters in an outing, while also being the first time that he allowed one hit or less.

While his last scheduled start was cut far too short due to weather issues in Chicago, seeing Cantillo go out on the bump and do what he did was impressive. Not only did he stay out there for six innings, consistently touching his regular numbers, but he also didn't waver after giving up a run in the first.

That type of mental growth from Cantillo compared to last season is something Vogt has highlighted many times this year.

"[He's] more sure of himself," manager Stephen Vogt said early in the 2026 campaign when asked about the biggest difference with the lefty. "I think last year, Joey was really trying to find himself as a big-league starter. And what we’ve seen so far, last September and now rolling into this year, is he knows who he is, and he knows what he needs to do to go compete..."

Aug 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Joey Cantillo (54) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the campaign, Cantillo now owns a 9-7 overall record, 1.2 WAR, 3.80 ERA and 1.440 WHIP. He has also struck out 139 batters across 125.2 innings.

While his ERA and WHIP have both seen a bit of a bump from last year's marks, his confidence, strikeout count and longevity in games have been much higher. He also looks much more like a starter, not a middle-relief bullpen arm.

With the Guardians currently fighting and clawing to get back to the top of the American League Central standings, outings like Saturday's are important to give the team the ground to stand on to chase the Chicago White Sox.

Now, it's up to consistency from those on the mound and a bit more reliability from the offense.

Back in action on Sunday, the Guardians and Padres will square away in the series finale from Progressive Field at 1:40 p.m. EST. The Guardians will look to win their first series since the end of July, ending a four-game series losing streak.