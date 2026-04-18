Tanner Bibee Produces Best Outing of 2026 in Loss to Orioles, Bullpen Struggles

The Cleveland Guardians were waiting to see Tanner Bibee return to the form that once made him worthy of a long-term extension.

And after struggling for most of the 2026 MLB regular season, he put the issues he previously had behind him and nearly led the team to a victory.

On Friday, April 17, Bibee and the Guardians welcomed the Baltimore Orioles to Progressive Field for game two of a four-game set. While the first half of the game was relatively tame, due to good pitching from both teams' starting arms, the back half of the outing was where all the runs were scored.

Unfortunately, the Guardians' narrative of having a strugglesome bullpen continued on Friday, as a combination of Shawn Armstrong, Erik Sabrowski and Connor Brogdon let six runs cross home plate in the top of the eighth inning.

But, although it was a loss for Cleveland, Bibee's performance prior to the late-game blunders was a good sign that he's recovering following his mechanical issues that showed in his first four starts.

"[I] thought that was a huge step in the right direction for Tanner," he said. "I thought the first four innings, still kind of really battling himself, but the fifth and sixth, he locked it in. That was the sharpest stuff we've seen from him in a while... just a testament to him and the work that he put in with our pitching group in between starts. Just some slight little adjustments just to help him out.

"But man, those last two innings was vintage Tanner, and I thought it was really impressive."

Bibee concluded Friday's outing with four hits and three walks allowed, striking out five batters in the process. His four-seam fastball maxed out at 95.9 mph, with an average velocity of 94.7 mph. That was a 0.5 mph increase from his yearly average.

His cutter, which he threw 29% of the time, was also incredibly effective at drawing Whiffs, at a 64% clip.

His season ERA has dropped to 4.81, while his WHIP is down to 1.52 and his batting average against comes in at .286. He's doing a good job at striking out opponents, sending down 23 so far, but it has been his inconsistencies in allowing the heavy hits that have hurt him.

He still is one of the league leaders in home runs given up this season at a mark of four.

"I mean the league will tell you if you're doing things right or not," Vogt said about Bibee's command. "These players are really good, but Tanner's always been willing to make adjustments as well as all of our players, and I think that's really what makes them great. And to be great, you have to consistently make adjustments because the league adjusts to you."

With Cleveland having numerous other starting pitchers thriving to start the year, including Parker Messick and Joey Cantillo, both of whom have taken major leaps, the hope is that Bibee can follow suit and round out the Guardians' rotation.

If he can build this recent play into everyday reliability, the Guardians will have much more faith that they can win against just about any team they go up against, especially if the bullpen can begin to turn a new leaf.

Bibee's next start will likely be on Wednesday, April 22, in a matchup against the Houston Astros. The two sides will clash at 1:10 p.m. EST.