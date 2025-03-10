Takeaways From Cleveland Guardians Spring Training So Far
We're at roughly the halfway point of spring training, and trends are starting to emerge for the Cleveland Guardians.
Here are three takeaways from Cleveland's Cactus League games so far.
Guardians 2B Situation Still Unclear
The Guardians had plenty of intriguing candidates for their second base position battle heading into spring training.
Unfortunately, none of those options have separated themselves from the pack.
Juan Brito is striking out at an uncharacteristically high rate. Despite having incredible potential, Gabriel Arias continues to show inconsistencies in the batter's box. That takes us to Angel Martinez, who just hasn't shown he's ready to be an everyday infielder at the big league level.
Tyler Freeman is the only contender who's shown a pulse at the plate, but given Cleveland's outfield needs, his role with the team may be better suited to a super utility player.
Someone will play second base for the Guardians on Opening Day, but Cleveland's plan for the 2025 season at the position is still unclear.
Guardians Outfield Will Be Under Pressure
Steven Kwan (as long as he's healthy) will give the Guardians All-Star-level play on offense and defense while he's playing left field. That's the only sure thing in Cleveland's outfield.
Center field and left field were the two biggest holes in the Guardians' batting order in 2024, and the front office did nothing to bolster that position group over the offseason.
Perhaps the organization relied on Chase DeLauter as an option on Opening Day. However, his start to the 2025 season will be delayed due to hernia surgery.
That leaves the Guardians with Lane Thomas, Will Brennan, Jhonkensy Noel, and Johnathan Rodriguez as Cleveland's outfield options to start the season. Maybe Freeman also factors into the outfield equation.
While each player has shown some individual promise throughout spring, the position group as a whole will be under a lot of pressure to produce once the regular season starts.
Gavin Williams's Breakout Season Looms
Let's finish this off with a positive takeaway. Gavin Williams has looked really good. Like, really good.
He's attacking the zone, getting ahead in counts, and striking batters out at a high rate. In just 8.0 innings of work this spring, Williams has struck out 16 batters and only walked two.
A lot of attention has been on Williams's revived fastball velocity, which has concinnity sat in the mid to high 90s.
However, Vogt and even Williams have credited the early success to the movement on his heater.
If Williams can stay healthy and continue to throw his fastball with this action, there's no reason he can't have a breakout season.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Pitcher Giving Rotation Hope As Spectacular Spring Continues
MORE: Guardians Skipper Discusses Team's Current Pitching Depth
MORE: Analyst Drops Prediction That Will Anger Guardians Fans
MORE: Standout Performers From Guardians Spring Training So Far
MORE: Guardians Pitcher Stresses Need To Make This Change During Starts