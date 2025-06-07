Is it time to name Francisco Lindor New York Mets captain?
After Friday night, it's difficult to deny that Francisco Lindor is the heart of the New York Mets.
With two outs and runners on first and third in the top of the ninth inning, Carlos Mendoza made a gamble: sending a hobbled Lindor, with a broken pinky toe, to the plate to pinch-hit for Tyrone Taylor.
Safe to say, the gamble paid off. Lindor ripped a two-run double down the right field line to lead to a 4-2 Mets win. It was yet another clutch, defining moment for Lindor.
After another display of putting the team on his back, is it time for Lindor to be named captain?
There were rumors this past offseason about whether the Mets would name a captain for the first time since David Wright, who retired seven years ago. While those rumors have since quieted, they may soon resurface as Lindor's leadership and consistency continue to shine on a nightly basis.
"Special player, man. Special talent. We're watching greatness here," said Mendoza after the game. "Here he is, continuing to do what All-Stars do."
But it's not just Lindor's knack for clutch moments, it's his presence, leadership, and impact on teammates that have helped make this Mets team become one of the most exciting clubs in all of baseball.
"For me and I think a lot of people, we're spoiled. With him, you get a guy who's just willing to strap it on regardless of how he feels or regardless of how his health is. I've seen him do stuff like this all the time," Pete Alonso said of Lindor. "A true pro in my opinion, and he embodies that."
It's not an overstatement to say the Mets go as Lindor goes. The Mets have won 27 consecutive games in which he has hit a home run. Additionally, his endless energy and consistent production set the tone for the entire lineup.
Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto have slowly but surely heated up offensively, and have seen their numbers rise largely in part to Lindor setting the tone and getting on base for them.
Tyrone Taylor, who was pinch-hit for last night, even credited a private hitting session with Lindor in his hotel room last month in Washington as a turning point. After hitting an abysmal .169 at one point in late-April, Taylor bounced back to hit .264 in May, a jump he partly attributes to Lindor's late-night guidance.
Following last night's win, some additional Mets shared what Lindor means to the team.
"You just kind of expect him to get the job done," said reliever Ryne Stanek.
"It illustrates what type of person Francisco Lindor is. A leader. He's just a superstar," said Kodai Senga.
So while an official move to name a new captain might not happen anytime soon, if and when it does, Francisco Lindor's case will be hard to ignore.