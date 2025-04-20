Inside The Mets

Juan Soto reveals swing revelation amid slow start

New York Mets slugger Juan Soto seems to think he has turned a corner after starting the season uncharacteristically slow.

Grant Young

Apr 20, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) singles during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) singles during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's not a secret that New York Mets superstar Juan Soto has struggled so far in his first season with the team, at least compared to his massive standards. This is shown by Soto having a .256 average and .821 OPS after the Mets' April 20 game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Everybody (including Soto himself) seems to have an opinion on Soto's slow start. However, the slugger showed signs of improvement during his most recent game, as he went 2-3 with a double, a walk, and 3 RBIs in the 7-4 win, which improves New York's record to 15-7.

Read more: Jon Heyman explains 'validity' to Juan Soto missing Aaron Judge in lineup

Soto certainly believes that he turned a corner during the contest, which he conveyed when speaking to the media after the win.

"I've been working on a lot of things. I've been working on a lot of things, and I think today we found something that clicked on after the first at-bat, so I think it was pretty good," Soto said, per an X post from SNY.

He then added, "I think what we found after the first at-bat, it worked." When asked what it is in his swing that he found, Soto said, "I can't say that. I've got to keep my secrets," with a smile.

While Mets fans would love to hear what Soto thinks the solution is, they've just got to be content that he feels like his normal, MVP-caliber form is coming soon.

Soto will get to show off whatever he's working on when the Mets play the Philadelphia Phillies on April 21.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Mets and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

Home/News