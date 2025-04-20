Juan Soto reveals swing revelation amid slow start
It's not a secret that New York Mets superstar Juan Soto has struggled so far in his first season with the team, at least compared to his massive standards. This is shown by Soto having a .256 average and .821 OPS after the Mets' April 20 game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Everybody (including Soto himself) seems to have an opinion on Soto's slow start. However, the slugger showed signs of improvement during his most recent game, as he went 2-3 with a double, a walk, and 3 RBIs in the 7-4 win, which improves New York's record to 15-7.
Soto certainly believes that he turned a corner during the contest, which he conveyed when speaking to the media after the win.
"I've been working on a lot of things. I've been working on a lot of things, and I think today we found something that clicked on after the first at-bat, so I think it was pretty good," Soto said, per an X post from SNY.
He then added, "I think what we found after the first at-bat, it worked." When asked what it is in his swing that he found, Soto said, "I can't say that. I've got to keep my secrets," with a smile.
While Mets fans would love to hear what Soto thinks the solution is, they've just got to be content that he feels like his normal, MVP-caliber form is coming soon.
Soto will get to show off whatever he's working on when the Mets play the Philadelphia Phillies on April 21.