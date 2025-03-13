Inside The Mets

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo set to return against Red Sox

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is expected to rejoin the Mets' lineup on Thursday for the first time since February.

Ezra Lombardi

Oct 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) walks in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) walks in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Thursday, the New York Mets will have outfielder Brandon Nimmo back in action for the first time in thirteen days, according to a report from Tim Healey.

Following his first and only spring training game on February 28th, Nimmo reported soreness in his right knee. His MRI came back clean but the injury limited his ability to run full speed without discomfort, so the Mets took a cautious approach with his return. Nimmo received a gel injection in his knee last Friday and returned to baseball activity on Monday after a weekend of rest.

Read More: New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo resumes baseball activity

The Mets have dealt with the injury bug all spring, so Nimmo's return provides some rare good news on that front. The club recently lost Francisco Alvarez for 6-8 weeks with a broken hamate bone in his left hand, and have been without starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.

Nimmo's return will bolster the lineup as the team gears up for Opening Day. Last week, a report by Jon Heyman revealed that the 31-year-old would begin the season alternating with Mark Vientos between the four and the five spot in the lineup. The expectation is that Nimmo will bat fourth against right-handed pitching, while Vientos will be in the cleanup spot against lefties.

Last season, the veteran outfielder slashed .224/.327/.399 with 23 home runs and 90 RBI. He dealt with plantar fasciitis that worsened as the season went on, affecting his play in the second half of the season and into the postseason. Nimmo previously admitted that he expects to spend some time in the DH role as he works back from the foot injury; now with a nagging knee issue, it is even more likely that the Mets would look to slowly reintegrate Nimmo defensively.

Nimmo has been outspoken about the importance of health when it comes to the Mets' season aspirations. In an interview with Heyman and Joel Sherman, the nine-season veteran called the Mets a top-five offense "on paper" so long as they are all healthy.

Nimmo's health will be worth monitoring as the Mets take on the Boston Red Sox on Thursday; first pitch is at 1:10 PM EST.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Ezra Lombardi
EZRA LOMBARDI

Ezra Lombardi is a contributing writer for the Mets On SI site. He has previously written for The Lead and the Hamilton College Spectator. He graduated from Hamilton College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Policy and played football. You can follow him on Twitter @LombardiEzra

Home/News