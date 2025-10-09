Ranking the Mets' potential center field trade targets
The New York Mets have a lot of weaknesses on their roster that will have to be addressed this offseason. Arguably at the top of their to-do list is finding a new starting center fielder.
Cedric Mullins, who struggled immensely in a short stint with the team, is heading into free agency. Tyrone Taylor had his moments, but profiles better as a fourth outfielder and defensive replacement. Trotting Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil out there would be far from ideal at this stage of their respective careers.
The Mets have star prospects Carson Benge and Jett Williams waiting in the wings. However, counting on them to play full-time roles out of the gate in 2026 is likely unrealistic. Benge’s first taste of Triple-A was tough, and the same goes for Williams.
Free agency is lacking impactful options in center field thus far, which could lead to David Stearns looking at the trade market again. Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required) speculated on a few names who could be available, and we ranked them on how they would fit with New York.
3. Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays are this year's American League East champions and are heading to the ALCS for the first time since 2016, so they probably aren’t looking to trade their starting center fielder this offseason. That is as much of a reason he lands at No. 3 on this list.
But if he were to be moved, Daulton Varsho would present a massive upgrade for the Mets. Despite playing in only 71 games due to injuries, he still managed to produce a 2.8 bWAR. In 271 plate appearances, he had 20 home runs, 13 doubles and 55 RBI.
Varsho would provide another power threat to New York's lineup, which was inconsistent at times. But, more importantly, he would be a major upgrade defensively. A Gold Glove Award winner in 2024, his +6 Fielding Run Value was in the 84th percentile despite limited action.
Set to be a free agent after the 2026 campaign, a healthy year will set him up for a sizable contract next offseason. He would be a perfect fit from that standpoint for New York, holding down center field for one year before the youngsters are ready to assume the role.
2. Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox
The Mets and Chicago White Sox were reportedly engaged in some trade talks ahead of the deadline centered around Luis Robert Jr. However, the asking price was astronomical, not matching the production the former All-Star was providing.
Will the price come down this offseason? It will likely remain high, but it may be worth exploring for New York once again. Robert's overall numbers in 2025 weren’t great, but he ended the campaign on a high note.
Over his final 37 games played, he had a .293/.349/.459 slash line with six home runs, four doubles and 21 RBI with 11 stolen bases. He struck out only 24 times, more closely resembling the version of himself from the first four seasons of his career.
Alas, he didn’t play the final month of the season and appeared in only 110 games again. There is a major injury risk taking him on, but the upside and potential are still there. He could also be under team control through 2027 with team options as well.
1. Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies
If the Mets want to take a swing at a bounce-back candidate, they should call the Colorado Rockies this offseason. Coming off one of the most brutal seasons in MLB history, it will be interesting to see how their new front office approaches things.
At the very least, Brenton Doyle would provide New York with elite defense in center field. Improving that area should be near the top of the team’s to-do list this offseason because it constantly cost them games, which was something that Stearns acknowledged during his end-of-season press conference.
A two-time Gold Glove Award winner, Doyle has that part locked down. He failed to build upon his breakout performance at the plate in 2024, but the potential exists. In July and August, he was excellent with a .338/.371/.554 slash line in 160 plate appearances.
Doyle had eight home runs, eight doubles and 26 RBI with seven stolen bases. That is talent worth betting on, but under team control through 2029, he won’t be cheap to acquire.