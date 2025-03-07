Should the New York Mets bring in another veteran reliever?
Opening Day is just 20 days away and there are still some proven relief arms remaining on the free agent market who could fit with the New York Mets.
The first two names that come to mind are familiar faces in David Robertson and Brooks Raley. This duo actually pitched in the same Mets bullpen back in 2023 before Robertson was traded to the NL East rival Miami Marlins at the trade deadline that summer.
The third name on this list has an impressive track record and has pitched in about every big market besides New York and that would be Craig Kimbrel. So, let's go through why each pitcher either fits with the Mets or doesn't.
Why Robertson fits
Robertson turns 40-years-old in April, but he is coming off a superb season in which he notched a 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 99 strikeouts across 72 innings. Forget Robertson's age, the veteran's durability is something that's rare. He also handles both lefty and righty batters well, so there is no matchup issue if Robertson were to reunite with the Mets.
Robertson was worth a 1.9 fWAR in 2024, but FanGraphs projects the right-hander to regress in 2025 with a 0.6 fWAR. Even still, Robertson has consistently hovered around a 30:10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, which is quite valuable when building a strong bullpen. While his current market is unknown, Robertson makes sense as a reunion candidate for the Mets.
Why Raley Fits
As for Raley, the left-hander is coming off Tommy John surgery from last May and could be ready to pitch later in the season. However, it makes sense for Raley, who is drawing interest from multiple teams, to sign on somewhere for a one-year deal that includes an option for 2026 in case he misses all of this upcoming season.
The Mets already went this route by bringing back their longest tenured pitcher Drew Smith, who is in a similar same boat as Raley timeline-wise given Smith also underwent Tommy John surgery last year. That is why Smith received a one-year, $1 million deal with a club option for 2026. The 31-year-old could potentially return late in the 2025 season, but there is no guarantee as it will depend on how his body responds and progresses through his Tommy John rehab.
Per reports, Raley has been linked to the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs in the offseason. The veteran left-hander is also targeting a July return to the mound.
New York acquired Raley via trade from the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2022 Winter Meetings in San Diego. The southpaw was more than steady out of New York's bullpen, posting a 2.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts across 61.2 innings between 2023 and 2024. The 36-year-old only pitched eight shutout innings for the Mets last season before elbow surgery prematurely ended his campaign. But like Smith, Raley is a familiar face which is why the lefty could be a reunion candidate.
Dark Horse: Craig Kimbrel
Craig Kimbrel, the future Hall of Fame closer who is still available via free agency, is set to turn 37 in the end of May. Kimbrel had a solid first half of 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles last season, posting a 2.80 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 35.1 innings to go along with 23 saves prior to the All-Star break, through he was charged with five blown saves.
Kimbrel's second half was a nightmare as he produced a 10.59 ERA in his final 17 innings and lost his closer job with Baltimore. Kimbrel was designated for assignment on Sept. 18 and released by the Orioles on Sept. 24.
Fast forward to present day: Kimbrel is drawing interest from multiple teams as he ramps up in preparation for the 2025 season. He could possibly have an opportunity to close for a contender. The Mets of course have elite closer Edwin Diaz which is why Kimbrel appears to be a dark horse candidate unless he is willing to serve as a setup man this season.
Would the Mets add another MLB piece?
Both Robertson and Kimbrel can both close for teams and would be ideal fits as setup men in the Mets’ ‘pen. They could also take the pressure off A.J. Minter (coming off August hip surgery) and Dedniel Núñez (recovering from flexor tendon injury) who are expected to be ready by Opening Day in 20 days.
However, the Mets blew past their budget by retaining Pete Alonso, Jesse Winker and Ryne Stanek, which put their luxury tax payroll at the $325 million range, per RosterResource. This means they will once again be paying the highest penalty mark.
For that, the Mets could very well be finished adding more major leaguers without subtracting first. Starling Marte was on the trading block most of the offseason but he’s dealing with mild knee soreness, an issue in 2024 that saw him miss two months last summer. That said, the expectation is Marte will remain with the Mets. Marte and Mets brass are also not concerned about his knee soreness and the right-handed DH platoon and backup outfielder wants to stay.
The Mets could wait out the relief market a bit longer, and one of Robertson, Kimbrel or even Raley could fall into their lap as we saw with DH J.D. Martinez in late-March prior to last season. New York recently opened up a spot on their 40-man roster by out righting Sean Reid-Foley to Triple-A Syracuse.