Tylor Megill looking to stick in Mets' starting rotation after strong spring
The 2025 season is certainly going to be a pivotal year for New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill.
With the Mets starting rotation set to be without Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas to begin the season due to their respective injuries, Megill is now slated to be the No. 2 starter for New York with the hopes of solidifying himself in the rotation. However, the right-hander's career in the major leagues thus far has been anything but smooth due to his lack of consistency.
But after a strong spring training from Megill that saw him strikeout 18 batters across 17 innings, he is now hoping to carry that success over into the regular season after earning a spot in the Mets' rotation for the fourth season in a row.
In an exclusive interview with Tim Healey of Newsday, Megill revealed that he is hoping that 2025 will be the year that he will remain a full-time starter for New York when he admitted in this discussion that "things gotta change," especially with the 29-year-old only having one minor league option remaining.
Megill also spoke with Healey about how his brother, Milwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Megill, helped him refine the use of a curveball which he says is "more lethal."
Megill is entering his fifth season in the major leagues and holds a career record of 21-21 across 74 games (67 starts) and an ERA of 4.56 in a total of 341.1 career innings. Megill has been demoted to Triple-A on several occasions over the course of those five seasons, but he has also shown flashes of being a more than solid starting pitcher, especially towards the end of last season.
After being called up last August from the minor leagues, the righty hurler posted an impressive 2.45 ERA with 30 strikeouts across 25.2 innings of work (five starts). The Mets would definitely love to see this dominant version of Megill this season, especially with the righty being penciled in as the No. 2 starter in the rotation.