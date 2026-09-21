3 Mets With the Most to Prove in Final Week of Regular Season

While the final week of the season won't mean much for the New York Mets besides strengthening their chances of landing a higher draft pick, it will offer a few players one last chance to prove themselves heading into the offseason.

The Mets will undoubtedly be one of the busiest teams this winter as they try to put this miserable season behind them and return to October in 2027. With World Series aspirations, they'll have several tough decisions to make about the current roster, which could result in some familiar faces being moved.

David Stearns showed little sentimentality or personal attachment last offseason, trading away Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil. It's reasonable to believe he would do the same again if he believes it's the right move for the team.

Among the Mets players whose futures will be key topics this offseason, these three stand out with one last chance to show Stearns something before the season ends.

1. Francisco Alvarez

Alvarez has arguably been the most disappointing player for New York this season. The 24-year-old has been poised to break out for years and finally fulfill the potential that once made him the Mets' top prospect.

That belief only grew after Alvarez returned from injury toward the end of 2025 and looked at his absolute best. He hit over .270 with seven home runs in his final 30 games while using all parts of the field and showing a much-improved eye at the plate.

But that version of Alvarez has been nowhere to be found this season, as he's hitting .232 with 16 home runs and a .711 OPS. The intimidating presence he once possessed at the plate has faded significantly, leaving him looking like a shell of his former self.

Over Alvarez's last 30 games, he's hitting .184 with four home runs and a .564 OPS. That type of production isn't enough from a starting catcher on a team with playoff aspirations. To make matters worse for Alvarez, Luis Torrens' bat has heated up over the last month, making him look like the better option behind the plate heading into 2027.

If Alvarez wants to secure his starting job heading into the offseason, this final week may prove to be vital.

2. Brett Baty

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty is on the hot seat entering the final week of the 2026 regular season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of once-prized prospects, Baty is also in the hot seat entering the offseason. Similar to Alvarez, Baty finished the second half of 2025 strong, looking like a budding star heading into this season. But that version of Baty hasn't carried over in 2026.

This season, Baty is batting .235 with 10 home runs, a .674 OPS, and an 89 wRC+. The former first-round pick hasn't hit the ball with the same conviction as in prior seasons, squaring up just 20.8% of the pitches he swings at.

At this point in his career, Baty has been reduced to a utility role, making it harder for him to earn consistent everyday reps. However, he's started to make the most of his opportunities, hitting .311 with three home runs and a .943 OPS over his last 30 games.

With Jared Young out for the final week due to a concussion, Baty should get plenty of at-bats while filling in at first base. If he can cap the season with one more strong week, Baty has a chance to build on his recent surge and give Stearns something to think about when determining his role for 2027.

3. Mark Vientos

The other Baby Met to appear on this list is Vientos, who is without a doubt the most at risk of not making the team in 2027. His breakout 2024 season, when he hit 27 home runs with an .838 OPS, has largely kept him in the Mets' plans over the past two years. But at this point, that season is looking more and more like a fluke.

In 83 games played, Vientos is batting .218 with 13 home runs, a .673 OPS, and an 84 wRC+. He hasn't put together a full month where he's shown the same promise he once did two years ago.

Vientos is under team control for two more seasons, but with a wave of prospects coming up, he could become a non-tender candidate this offseason. His only realistic path to sticking around is as a power bat off the bench, but given the Mets' current roster construction, there doesn't appear to be enough room to justify keeping him in that role.

If Vientos wants to give Stearns a reason to keep him around, he has this week to figure it out. No player on this list has more riding on the final slate of games than the inconsistent infielder.

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