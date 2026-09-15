Should Luis Torrens Be the Mets' Everyday Catcher in 2027?

In the midst of the New York Mets' offensive surge over the last month, Luis Torrens has continued to excel at the plate compared to his counterpart Francisco Alvarez.

Over his last 30 games, Torrens is hitting .291 with seven home runs, 22 RBIs, and a .581 slugging percentage. On top of his hot stretch at the plate, Torrens remains one of baseball's best catchers at controlling the running game, posting a 32% caught-stealing rate.

Alvarez, on the other hand, has continued to be a roller coaster at the major league level. Over his last 30 games, he is batting .168 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and a .554 OPS. And while his defense certainly hasn't been a hindrance to the Mets this season, he hasn't shown the same prowess behind the plate as Torrens.

While only a few weeks remain this season to make a change at starting catcher, the debate over who should start next year is much more interesting, with both catchers making compelling cases.

Should Luis Torrens or Francisco Alvarez be the Mets' everyday catcher in 2027?

Sep 4, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) celebrates in the dugout with his teammates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The case for Torrens to be the starter is clear. He already provides Gold Glove-caliber defense, fitting perfectly with David Stearns' run prevention motto. Stearns has already shown his fondness for Torrens despite his role as a backup catcher, signing him to a two-year, $11.5 million contract extension in May.

As for Torrens' bat, he's having arguably the best offensive season of his nine years in the major leagues. This season, he's batting .245/.306/.418 with nine home runs, 40 RBIs, and a 101 wRC+. Those numbers have been heavily influenced by his recent surge at the plate, showing that he's capable of providing more than just elite defense.

However, this season marks the first time Torrens has posted an OPS over .700 since 2021 while with the Seattle Mariners. His recent surge, although impressive, doesn't match up with his overall career numbers.

Now, that's not to say the Mets should simply discount his recent production. Plenty of major leaguers find a different tier offensively at the plate later in their careers. The Mets know that well from Daniel Murphy, who showed signs of a breakout late in 2015 before exploding in the postseason and becoming an All-Star after leaving New York.

The point is, the Mets need to determine how real this stretch from Torrens is and whether they believe it's sustainable.

As for Alvarez, his case is much harder to assess. This season, he's batting .231/.315/.399 with 15 home runs, 37 RBIs, and a 100 wRC+. While Alvarez continues to show his monstrous power in spurts, he has come nowhere close to living up to the hype he carried as the Mets' former No. 1 prospect.

While hearing all of that might make the case seem settled, there's one important factor to consider. Alvarez is in his fourth full major league season and is still just 24 years old. For comparison, Nolan McLean is older than Alvarez at 25 despite being in his rookie season.

Giving up on Alvarez, a player once believed to possess an MVP-caliber bat, is a tough thing to do, particularly when he's still so young. However, the Mets can't wait much longer for Alvarez to break out, especially if they believe Torrens can provide more value heading into next season.

With playoff aspirations once again in sight for next year, New York needs to determine which catcher gives them the best chance of winning when he's in the starting lineup. Right now, Torrens is making his case impossible to ignore.

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