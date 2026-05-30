We’re one-third of the way through the MLB season, which means it’s more than fair to evaluate what’s happened so far. For the Mets, it’s been disastrous. They sit at 23-33, 14.5 games back in the National League East and seven games out of a Wild Card spot.

Just about everything that could go wrong has for the Mets, from injuries to star players to major underperformance from several high-priced additions in Queens. Through 56 games, the report cards are officially in. Let’s take a look at how every Met has performed so far this season.

Note: all statistics are as of Friday, May 29.

Juan Soto — A+

The lone Met performing at a high level, it’s almost as if Juan Soto is the only player who cares. The first hint of bad luck struck the Mets early when Soto injured his calf on April 3, sidelining him for 19 days. However, the injury didn’t pause any elite production from the 27-year-old, who leads the team in most offensive stats.

Through 39 games played, Soto holds a .301 BA along with a .986 OPS and a .392 OBP, elite numbers even while teams pitch around him. Soto has 12 home runs and 24 RBIs, six of the long shots coming in his last 10 games, where he’s also batting .389. The 15-year, $765 million contract is paying off, but too bad nobody else on the team wants to contribute.

A.J. Ewing — A+

How could you not give the 21-year-old the best possible grade?

A.J. Ewing has held his own from the jump, debuting with a 1-for-2 performance where he reached base four times—being the first player to ever debut with a triple and three walks. While the Mets' current No. 1 prospect has cooled down a bit, his numbers are still impressive through 16 career games, batting .250 with 13 hits and an OBP of .350. With how things are going, Ewing could be playing himself into a role where he bats directly behind Carson Benge in the No. 2 hole, ensuring consistent production on base.

Brooks Raley — A+

Brooks Raley has completely exceeded expectations this season. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brooks Raley has become a true staple of the Mets, providing elite innings in high-leverage situations. The journeyman lefty has given consistency to the Mets over the last four seasons, with 2026 serving as a career year. In 23 games, the 37-year-old holds a 1.27 ERA with 24 strikeouts and a 1.22 WHIP, the best option out of the bullpen. If the Mets continue to struggle, it wouldn’t be shocking if they field calls for the veteran, who very well could be the best bullpen piece on the market.

Huascar Brazoban — A+

Need an opener? Need a guy to provide two scoreless innings in extras? Need a guy to clean up a mess? Huascar Brazobán is your guy.

The 36-year-old emerged last season as a bright spot in a banged-up Mets bullpen, providing the team with consistency before he suffered injuries himself. In 2026, however, his role is much more defined—appearing in 23 games with a 3-1 record, spinning a 1.67 ERA while holding opposing batters to a .160 batting average. Like Raley, the Mets could potentially find value at the deadline if they continue to struggle.

Austin Warren — A+

Austin Warren was supposed to be a short-stint inning eater. Instead, the 30-year-old has found a consistent role in the Mets bullpen. Through 12 appearances, Warren holds a 1.56 ERA, with eight of the appearances being multi-inning. The Mets' finding value in journeyman pitchers has surprisingly made this bullpen strong, in what's likely their best department this season.

Clay Holmes — A+

Clay Holmes deserves praise for what he's done this season. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The final “A+” player—it’s a true shame that Clay Holmes went down with a freak injury. The former closer has blossomed into a consistent starting pitcher, flashing signs of stardom in his second year with the Mets. Through nine starts, the 33-year-old held a 2.39 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP while holding opposing batters to a .206 average, averaging 5.2 innings per start. However, everything came crashing down on May 15 when Holmes took a line drive off the leg, fracturing his fibula. He is expected back in August, but it may just be too late to salvage the Mets' season.

Carson Benge — A-

The Mets' former No. 1 prospect has seemingly found a rhythm atop the batting order, consistently reaching base. However, it wasn’t like this from the start. Like almost every player on the roster, Carson Benge found himself slumping to start his major league career, even after recording his first hit (which was a home run) on Opening Day. Through 21 games, the 23-year-old was batting .136 with just two XBH and three RBIs. Many were calling for him to be sent back down so he could work on the slump, but suddenly things flipped.

Since his 21st game, Benge is batting .308 with a .362 on-base percentage and a .408 slugging percentage, moving up to the leadoff role after Francisco Lindor went down, and the experiments with Bo Bichette and Juan Soto failed to pay off. The rookie has proven he’s here to stay, finding his footing under Soto, who’s taken a mentorship role with the youth.

Christian Scott — B+

Christian Scott’s journey through the MLB has been filled with adversity, but suddenly, he’s finding a rhythm. Scott tossed his first major league inning since 2024 on April 23, going 1 2/3 innings while walking five batters. He was optioned back to Triple-A following the start, but was again called upon when a slot in the rotation opened up. Since then, Scott has appeared in five starts, holding a 3.09 ERA while striking out 29 batters and walking just nine. Scott is proving he has the stuff to remain in the rotation, giving the Mets a potential future piece following the season.

Luke Weaver — B+

In what looked like a total failure of a signing, Luke Weaver has suddenly become something awesome for the Mets.

Luke Weaver's 3Ks in the 9th pic.twitter.com/UDHzoWHT9Q — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 23, 2026

When Weaver pitches with confidence, his stuff is absolutely electric—especially when facing his former team, the Yankees. Weaver worked through a bases-loaded, zero-out jam, spinning two innings of scoreless baseball to stick it to the Bronx in a 6-3 win. Over his last 10 appearances? The 32-year-old hasn’t allowed a run while striking out 16 batters. In 22 total appearances, Weaver holds a 3.04 ERA, holding opponents to a .200 BA.

Tobias Myers — B

The other part of the Freddy Peralta package, Tobias Myers. It was a solid piece to get in the deal, Myers serving as a young pitcher with experience in both bullpen and starting roles. For the Mets, the 27-year-old has been a long-relief option, coming in when needed for bulk innings if starters struggle. Through 19 games and 32 innings pitched, Myers holds a 3.62 ERA with 26 strikeouts, remaining a reliable option for the Mets when needed.

Luis Torrens — C+

What else can you expect from a backup catcher? Luis Torrens is one of the best defensive catchers in baseball, having the second-best caught-stealing above-average of four. Offensively, Torrens isn’t great, but that’s not his job. Through 33 games, Torrens holds a .207 BA with 11 RBIs, serving as one of the best backup catchers in baseball.

Francisco Alvarez — C+

The catcher debacle is on full display while Francisco Alvarez sits on the injured list.

It’s been an injury-riddled career so far for the 24-year-old catcher, who served as one of the most promising prospects in baseball during his development in the minor leagues. Since his debut in 2023, there have been sprinkles of power at the plate, but it’s been hard to find a consistent rhythm due to countless injury trips. This season, Alvarez has appeared in just 37 games, batting .241 with four home runs and 10 RBIs, with an OPS of .710. His defense has seemingly improved since last season, with a minus-2 OAA, an improvement from his minus-6 in 2025, per Baseball Savant.

Freddy Peralta — C

Freddy Peralta's performance has left something to be desired this season. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

So far, the trade for Freddy Peralta has been slightly disappointing. Many believed the Mets were getting an ace to finally steer their rotation the right way, but instead, it’s been more of a struggle trying to get through five innings. Through 11 starts, the former Brewer has gone at least six innings in just four of his outings, while holding a 3-4 record with a 3.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts, struggling to put away batters consistently, with 27 walks. Peralta will be a free agent after the 2026 season, which means the Mets will have a decision to make in August if his struggles continue.

Nolan McLean — C

It was a strong start for the Mets' hopeful ace, but Nolan McLean is truly experiencing what it's like to be a rookie. McLean has been roughed up over his last several starts, seemingly being figured out by the rest of baseball, which has deflated any remaining confidence. Over his last three starts, the 24-year-old has allowed 16 earned runs in 16 innings pitched, while walking seven batters. With a rotation missing Clay Holmes, the Mets are desperate to receive the dominant production McLean once provided.

Brett Baty — C-

Like Mark Vientos, Brett Baty has been one of the Mets' most consistent players, but his below-average numbers are at least made up for in the field. Baty has been a lifeline for the Mets this season, with the ability to fill in at multiple positions on the diamond; whether it’s the outfield or third base, Baty has proven his glove is capable anywhere. Through 53 games, the 26-year-old holds a .230 average, with three home runs and 51 strikeouts. Since his debut in 2022, Baty has yet to prove he can be a complete game-changer, which is disappointing given the high praise he's received throughout the Mets farm system.

Tyrone Taylor — C-

Yes, Tyrone Taylor is a brutal watch at times, but what more can you expect from a guy who joined the Mets expecting to be a fourth option in the outfield? Taylor provided the Mets with one of the biggest moments in Subway Series history, clobbering a three-run game-tying home run in the ninth inning with two outs. Taylor was placed on the IL three days ago with a right hip flexor strain, joining the long list of injuries. On the season, the 32-year-old holds a .186 BA with three home runs and 14 RBIs, filling in when needed, which has been often.

Devin Williams — C-

The Devin Williams experience has been a rollercoaster.

Williams has been up and down this season, struggling, then spinning together consecutive dominant appearances, before struggling again. His stuff in May had looked his best, giving Mets fans something to be happy about—not allowing a run through eight straight appearances, along with 10 strikeouts and five saves.

That's now 10 consecutive scoreless appearances for Devin Williams. He's allowed two hits over that stretch (and the second of them probably shouldn't have been a hit). pic.twitter.com/9cBqASlJWx — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 21, 2026

However, Williams has reached his second rough patch of the season over his last two outings, surrendering a walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning against the Marlins on May 24, while recently surrendering three walks before ending his outing on Wednesday against the Reds.

Mark Vientos — D+

It’s sad for the Mets that Mark Vientos has been one of their most productive hitters this season. When Jorge Polanco went down early, the Mets turned to Vientos to become their everyday first baseman. 2024 showed what Vientos could be, but that production seems to be locked up far away. The 26-year-old holds a .224 average with six home runs and 23 RBIs, while striking out 38 times—showcasing a lack of discipline at the plate. The last 10 games have been brutal for Vientos, going 6-for-37 with nine strikeouts and an OBP of .184.

Francisco Lindor — D

Bad luck struck the Mets star shortstop, but that still doesn’t put Francisco Lindor in the clear. Lindor was struggling as usual to start his 2026 campaign, also sprinkled with rare errors in the field. Through 24 games, the former Guardian was batting .226 with two home runs and five RBIs, turning a corner through his final five games before the injury occurred, where he was 7-for-17 with four RBIs. Lindor went down with a very similar calf injury to Juan Soto on the day he returned. Lindor is expected back in the month of June, giving the Mets lineup a much-needed boost.

MJ Melendez — D-

MJ Melendez was signed as outfield depth, with his services only required in the event of injuries. Well, that’s exactly what happened—Melendez gave the Mets something they rarely see: a hot start to his career in orange and blue. Before May 6, Melendez possessed some of the best numbers on the roster, batting .333 through 16 games with a 1.024 OPS and a .409 OBP while slugging two home runs with six RBIs. However, the offensive burst was short-lived, with Melendez completely forgetting how to hit, going 2-for-35 over the last 18 games.

David Peterson — D-

After finding himself as an All-Star last season, David Peterson has now lost his spot in the Mets starting rotation.

Carlos Mendoza says the Mets told David Peterson to be available out of the bullpen starting on Sunday.



Mendoza says that Sean Manaea will get a chance to be the bulk man, perhaps behind an opener pic.twitter.com/b6jc4DdeJa — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 29, 2026

It’s been a nightmarish season for Peterson, getting shelled in most of his starts this season, allowing more than three runs in five of his nine starts. The 30-year-old found a form of consistency in the bullpen but was forced back into a starting role due to injuries. Through 12 appearances, Peterson holds a 3-5 record with a 5.57 ERA and an opposing BA of .300.

Marcus Semien — F

One of the most head-scratching decisions the Mets have made—trading away Brandon Nimmo for 35-year-old Marcus Semien. Yes, the move got them off Nimmo’s lucrative contract, but now it brings in Semien, who’s under contract until 2028, with the Mets required to pay him in full through then.

Through 56 games, the former Ranger has been abysmal at the plate, holding a .213 BA with four home runs and 19 RBIs, striking out 44 times with an OPS of .571. There is absolutely no way the Mets couldn’t have gotten a better return for Nimmo, even if it required them to eat a chunk of his salary—which would seemingly be better than this.

Luis Robert Jr. — F

In a move that cost the Mets close to nothing, it still somehow hasn’t worked out in their favor. The red flags were already there for Luis Robert Jr., who has faced constant injuries throughout his career and has struggled tremendously over the last several seasons. This didn’t stop Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns from making a move, adding the former White Sox outfielder in a move that sent Luisangel Acuna back to Chicago.

In his minimal play, Robert struggled, holding a .224 BA through 24 games with two HRs and eight RBIs, finding himself a nice warm seat on the IL after a loss to the Rockies on April 26, with no timetable for his return announced.

Bo Bichette — F

Mets fans would like to see a lot more from Bo Bichette than what they've seen so far this season. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

It was a fallback move after failing to land Kyle Tucker, but so far it’s been a disaster. Bo Bichette is approaching Jason Bay numbers, batting .225 through 56 games along with five home runs and 27 RBIs, while achieving an OPS of .590. Although there have been small glimpses of hope for the former Blue Jay, Bichette has yet to prove the move was worth the 3-year, $126 million deal.

Sean Manaea — F

Sean Manaea is truly reaching designated-for-assignment territory.

The lefty starter provided a breakout campaign in 2024, earning himself a three-year contract with the Mets, which has since backfired. After not appearing until June of last season, any appearance becomes a nightmare, and Manaea isn't trustworthy of holding a starting role. From the bullpen this year, the 34-year-old has appeared in 12 games with a 5.56 ERA while giving up a .292 opponent batting average.

Kodai Senga — F

It looks like the Kodai Senga experiment is quickly coming to an end. In 2023, Senga was one of the league’s best, showing he could potentially be a dominant pitcher in the majors. However, 2024 saw a season full of injury, where he made just one appearance in the regular season—and a handful through their NLCS run. Two years later, Senga lost his role in the rotation, suffered another injury, and struggled to pitch in the minors. In five MLB appearances this season, the 33-year-old held a 9.00 ERA with 23 strikeouts, while having an opposing BA of .313.

Jorge Polanco — F

Last but not least, one of the most brutal mistakes Stearns has made during his time with the Mets ‚ signing someone who’s never logged a major league game at first base. Jorge Polanco had always been a solid switch-hitting option throughout his career, but of course lost his bat upon joining Queens. In just 14 games, Polanco holds a .179 BA with just 10 hits, suffering a lingering Achilles injury on March 28, which eventually sidelined him on April 14.