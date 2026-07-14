5 Second-Half Headlines for Mets Fans to Watch Out for: Who's in Queens for the Long Haul?

The 2026 season has not gone according to plan for the Mets, who hit the MLB All-Star Break 17 games below .500 and in last place in the National League East. Any hopes of playoff contention rely on a miraculous turnaround, with a deadline sale far more likely in the coming weeks.

These types of campaigns are tough on both players and fans, who will be very tempted to tune out of games that don't matter in the grand scheme of things. There are, however, five key headlines fans should be paying attention to over the final two and a half months of Mets baseball.

Bo Bichette's potential opt out

A big reason the Mets' season underwhelmed was a disappointing year from Bo Bichette, their big offseason addition.

Bichette was bad for six weeks, hitting just .210 with two home runs, 18 RBIs and a .531 OPS on May 17, but has been on a hot streak, bringing his season totals to a more respectable .255 batting average with 10 HRs, 51 RBIs and .677 OPS.

If Bichette can maintain his hot play down the stretch, he could come close to his usual career numbers, creating an important decision about his contract. The nature of Bichette's deal allows him to opt out after each season, leaving the remaining money (sans a $5 million buyout) on the table for the chance at a bigger payday in the free-agent market.

A weak class of free-agent hitters would make an opt-out worthwhile for Bichette, who could seek a new deal from the Mets or another interested team without a qualifying offer hanging over his head. The potential of a lockout if CBA negotiations stall could also impact this, but Bichette's offensive output could make this decision a key one as the Mets figure out how to fill third base.

Francisco Lindor's finish

The 2026 campaign has been a nightmare for Francisco Lindor, who has appeared in just 40 games after a calf injury sidelined him for two months. Lindor's offensive performance has also been down due to a condensed spring training after undergoing hamate bone surgery in February, which has made it difficult for him to get into a groove.

Nonsensical trade rumors have created an unnecessary distraction for Lindor, who declined comment when asked about the potential of waiving his no-trade clause. Owner Steve Cohen has publicly declared Lindor isn't going anywhere, so it is important to see how he performs in the second half.

There had been signs of defensive slippage from Lindor last season, and he has made some uncharacteristic mental errors this year. Seeing Lindor look more like his old self would be a big boost to the Mets' hopes of contending in 2027.

Extent of the trade deadline sale

While rentals like Freddy Peralta and Brooks Raley are almost certainly headed to the exit, the extent of the Mets' deadline sale remains to be seen. David Peterson, who was also on an expiring contract, is already out the door, but time will tell if the Mets decide to sell high on assets under control for 2027 and beyond, such as Luke Weaver.

Luke Weaver is among the Mets' top trade chips this season, if not the very best of the bunch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are arguments to be made on both sides, especially with the farm system taking a bit of a hit, but if the Mets plan to contend in 2027, they will have a very high price for players with remaining club control. As a result, 2026's deadline sale will be much less of a fire sale than the 2023 edition headlined by Cohen paying down a significant salary to enhance returns for Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

A potential Clay Holmes extension

Clay Holmes, who has been out since May with a broken leg, was rumored to be a deadline trade candidate, but that calculus may change with his recent declaration that he is open to extending his contract. The rationale behind a trade had been for the Mets to sell high before Holmes opted out of the final year of his current deal, which will pay him $12 million in 2027.

There is no doubt that Holmes has pitched well enough to earn a raise, and the Mets need more dependability in their rotation next season. Their top options currently include either young pitchers (Nolan McLean and Christian Scott), unproven prospects (Zach Thornton, Jonah Tong, Jack Wenninger), underwhelming veterans (Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Tobias Myers) and Tylor Megill coming off of Tommy John surgery.

Locking in a deal with Holmes would give the Mets three relatively sure things in the 2027 rotation with him, McLean and Scott. The fact that Holmes wants to be a Met and has shown he can handle New York is a key check mark in his favor.

The pursuit of accountability

A big issue for the Mets in 2026 has been their stubborn refusal to hold underperforming players to a higher standard. While injuries did crush the team's depth, the Mets have given seemingly endless run to veterans with a track record, including Kodai Senga, Mark Vientos, Marcus Semien and Devin Williams.

The quartet has combined for a minus-3.9 WAR, which is unacceptable, but Senga regularly gets bulk appearances despite an 8.69 ERA. Williams remains entrenched as the Mets' closer while Vientos and Semien received regular playing time before landing on the injured list.

We are past the point of the season where you can point to the back of a baseball card as justification for sticking with a player who isn't performing. With the potential for more young players to join the roster after the deadline, it is important that the Mets set a good example for them by not continuing to hand playing time to veterans who haven't earned it through positive performance.