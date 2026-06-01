Four Straight Wins Give Mets New Hope Entering Crucial June

Just a week ago, it looked like the Mets would be waving the white flag on a season filled with high expectations. On Memorial Day, they suffered a soul-crushing loss to the Reds, with Nolan McLean getting knocked around for six earned runs in a game that felt like another nail in the coffin. However, a four-game winning streak has suddenly provided the Mets with some much-needed momentum heading into June.

Attempting to avoid a second consecutive sweep, the Mets welcomed guard Jose Alvarado to help celebrate the Knicks' successful trip to the NBA Finals last Wednesday. The grimace effect was real; is the newest Mets gimmick celebrating city culture? Since that night, the Mets are 4-0. The offense has finally awakened from its week-long slumber, scoring 29 runs over the stretch, including a 10-run performance on Sunday where Juan Soto clobbered his 10th home run in the month of May—a grand slam to make it 10-1.

Suddenly, the Mets are getting back to health, with Jorge Polanco expected to rejoin the team next week and Francisco Alvarez set to start rehab in Triple-A on Tuesday, while Francisco Lindor hopes to soon follow. The deficit for the National League East stands at 13.5, but not all hope is fully gone—sitting 5.5 out from the third wild card spot in the NL thanks to the expanded playoff format. The good news? Nineteen of their games in June will be against teams currently holding a playoff spot, giving the Mets a direct chance to salvage their season without any help.

So, you’re saying there’s a chance? The Mets will need a lot to turn around their season, but over the last four games—here’s what’s gone right and what needs to continue.

All around solid baseball

Something the Mets have struggled with all season—finding a consistent ground where both their pitching and offense are effective at the same time. It’s as if a curse has struck New York, with many of their teams in recent memory following a similar pattern. However, over the four-game winning streak, the Mets have been able to stay afloat in all aspects of the game, even offensively—finding ways to fight even from the most unlikely sources.

It was the 10th inning on Friday against the Marlins, who, to everyone’s shock, pitched to Soto with a runner on second. The result was nothing—a pop-out to center—but MJ Melendez delivered the final blow, sending a walk-off two-run home run to the second deck of right field, giving the Mets a much-needed win and moment.

MJ MELENDEZ DELIVERS THE THIRD WALK-OFF HOMER OF THE NIGHT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1B80K8OeQk — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2026

The next day was full of firsts. Christian Scott earned his first major league victory, finally, after 16 starts. Jared Young continued to impress post-rehab, smashing his first home run of the season in the sixth inning, while Hayden Senger delivered a career-defining moment, hitting his first-ever major league homer.

It was a fun taste of revenge for the Mets to wrap up their month of May, especially after being swept the weekend before while staying in Miami. To cap off the month, the Mets finished 16-12; the difference between that and 15-13 is a lot, especially for a team with every win counting.

What’s needed for the Mets' success to continue

As mentioned before, help is on the way for the Mets, ready to make an impact in their lineup. Polanco has progressed nicely while working through rehab, finding himself back taking reps at first base and smacking a three-run home run on Friday.

The Mets clearly made adjustments against the Marlins over the weekend, coming back to play a team they’d recently managed to score only two runs against, along with four hits.

"I think we learned from the series in Miami,” said second baseman Marcus Semien. “Kind of on what worked against us, and so it's time to make some adjustments"

"I think we learned from the series in Miami, kind of on what worked against us and so it's time to make some adjustments"



Marcus Semien talks about how the Mets learned from being swept last weekend in Miami: pic.twitter.com/VCFE4MyZ9r — SNY (@SNYtv) May 31, 2026

Semien had a big weekend against Miami, going 5-for-10 with a home run and three RBIs, while also walking two times. The 35-year-old has been quiet at the plate from the outside, but shockingly has been one of the best on the team with RISP—batting .354 in 48 at-bats, while driving in 14 runs with a .830 OPS.

Semien is just one of many who had a much-needed weekend at the plate against the Marlins, a series where the entire team had the opportunity to get their licks in. David Peterson saw his first appearance strictly from the bullpen, going four innings with three strikeouts, while earning one of the rarest feats as a pitcher—earning a four-inning save. It’s definitely needed, especially when the rotation remains injured.



With Polanco and Alvarez soon returning, the Mets have several options to fill in their lineup as needed. Even with Jared Young performing at an impressive level, his role as a depth piece off the bench can be even more pivotal for the Mets.

Polanco can serve as both the Mets' designated hitter and first baseman as needed, giving the lineup more balanced hitting with a switch-hitter. Alvarez will serve as that power bat from the catcher role, taking away consistent appearances from Luis Torrens, who can focus on being a consistent defensive backup. Once Lindor is back, the Mets lineup is ready to hopefully compete.

The game of baseball is weird sometimes; you never know when momentum is going to flip, and that’s why it’s the best sport in the world.