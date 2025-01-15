Baltimore Orioles Set Spring Training Reporting Dates for Pitchers, Catchers
The Baltimore Orioles are as well-positioned as they have been in years entering spring training next month.
The Orioles have been to the playoffs each of the past two seasons, including a 101-win season in 2023. Yes, they still need to win a playoff series. But the franchise is filled with talent.
The farm system that general manager Mike Elias built the past few years has finally borne fruit.
Plus, the Orioles have new ownership with David Rubenstein, who has committed to spend more money in free agency and on keeping the franchise’s young core of starts together.
Now, they’re preparing to head to Sarasota, Fla., to start preparing for the 2025 season and the O’s announced the reporting dates for pitchers, catchers and the rest of the roster.
Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 13.
Baltimore has remade its rotation with veteran pitchers on one-year contracts, signing Tomoyuki Sugano and Charlie Morton after losing Corbin Burnes.
The Orioles still have Zach Eflin, who they traded for at last year’s deadline, along with Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer and Albert Suárez from last year’s rotation. Baltimore also has a group of young starters that could fight for jobs while they wait for Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells to return from elbow surgery later this season.
Félix Bautista is back to serve as the closer and Baltimore also signed Andrew Kittredge and Roansy Contreras to help fill in a bullpen that still includes Yennier Cano, Seranthony Dominguez and Cionel Pérez.
The rest of the roster will report on Feb. 18.
Many of the top position players are home-grown, including infielders like Ryan Mountcastle, catcher Adley Rutschman and outfielder Colton Cowser, who finished second in American League rookie of the year voting.
The most impressive stars, both current and potential, should be manning the middle infield next season. Gunner Henderson was the 2023 AL rookie of the year and finished in the top five in MVP voting. Opposite him the Orioles hoped that their 2022 first-round pick, Jackson Holiday, is ready to be an everyday player.
Baltimore made two significant free-agent signings — outfielder Tyler O’Neill and catcher Gary Sanchez, who will back up Rutschman.
The Orioles will open spring training games at Ed Smith Stadium when they host Pittsburgh on Feb. 22. Baltimore opens the regular season on the road at Toronto on March 27 before returning to Camden Yards to open the home portion of the schedule against Boston on March 31.