Orioles Emerge as Top Team to Watch Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles dug themselves an incredibly deep hole to start the season that they have slowly but surely been climbing out of.
A 16-34 start included manager Brandon Hyde being fired with a 15-28 record and a tough start to the Tony Mansolino era.
But, the team has started showing some signs of life recently, with a 22-19 overall record under their interim manager. A six-game winning streak infused some confidence in the clubhouse, going 16-11 in June.
With that kind of positive momentum, the Orioles front office is going to hold off as long as possible to trade away players.
But, with a record of 37-47, the Orioles certainly have the look of a team that should be selling ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
The next few weeks will be crucial in Baltimore. If they can shave a few games off the deficit in the wild card standings, general manager Mike Elias could shift into buying mode looking to make a run at the postseason for a third consecutive year.
If the losses pile up again, they are going to be a team everyone in baseball is making calls to to make some deals.
“If things go the other way, Elias could inject a ton of rental talent into the marketplace, giving Baltimore an opportunity to do a soft reset around its core of heralded young position players,” wrote Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
The Orioles have a little bit of everything available should they go into sellers mode.
Designated hitter/first baseman Ryan O’Hearn is in the midst of a career year and would be a perfect left-handed hitting complement for a contending team at either spot.
Teams in need of outfield help could benefit from acquiring Cedric Mullins or Ramon Laureano ahead of them reaching free agency.
Starting pitchers Zach Eflin, Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano are all on one-year deals. But Eflin just hit the injured list and has been struggling.
Sugano is an interesting case because he was signed out of Japan and Baltimore wants to build inroads overseas; trading him could hurt their chances of that.
Morton, who struggled mightily to start the campaign, may have the most value now given his incredible turnaround.
Teams seeking bullpen help can inquire about lefty Gregory Soto and righty Seranthony Dominguez. Both have some experience as closers but can operate in any bullpen role, whether it be middle relief or as high-leverage setup men.
