Orioles Named 'Probable Seller' With Clear Goal Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles showed some inspired performance on the field shortly after Tony Mansolino was named the interim manager following the firing of Brandon Hyde earlier this season.
There was a glimmer of hope that they could string together enough victories to climb back into the playoff race in the American League.
Things were starting to click in multiple facets of the game, but as time has worn on, it has become clear that the best route for the Orioles to take is as sellers.
It would be the best way to make the most out of what has been a lost campaign, one Baltimore entered with some high expectations.
Injuries have piled up and at this point, the Orioles are what their record says they are, which indicates they are probably sellers in the opinion of Jake Rill of MLB.com.
“There isn’t much the O’s can do to prevent a sale at this point. They’re in a tough spot, as it would take a two-week tear to have them in a potential buying position by July 31,” he wrote.
Baltimore seemingly got the trade party started just ahead of the 2025 MLB Draft when they traded relief pitcher Bryan Baker to their AL East rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays, in exchange for the No. 37 pick.
The Orioles used that selection on star prep outfielder Slater de Brun out of Summit High School in Bend, Oregon.
And, it should be the first of several deals made, with a focus on trading away the players who are on expiring contracts that don’t look to be a part of their long-term plans.
“Instead, the club is more likely to deal away players on expiring contracts -- such as All-Star DH Ryan O’Hearn, center fielder Cedric Mullins and a handful of pitchers -- to get a return for them before retooling the roster for 2026,” Rill added.
Starting pitchers Charlie Morton, Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano could all be on the move ahead of the July 31 deadline. The same can be said for relievers Gregory Soto and Seranthony Dominguez, who are all going to be free agents in a few months.
It is imperative for general manager Mike Elias to make the most of this impending mini reset to help get the team back on track and to return to contention in 2026.
While trading someone such as closer Felix Bautista is unlikely, it cannot be ruled out. If a contender presents a massive over, Baltimore will have to think long and hard about pulling the trigger and restocking what was a top farm system in baseball not too long ago.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.