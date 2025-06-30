Orioles Ship Out Five Key Players in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
With July approaching for the Baltimore Orioles, the team is soon going to have to make the decision on whether or not they want to be sellers at the trade deadline.
Unfortunately, the Orioles have been one of the worst teams in baseball this year and a massive disappointment based on their expectations.
Coming into the campaign, this was a team coming off two straight playoff appearances, with a young core that was seemingly only getting better. However, some poor decisions in the offseason, the young core struggling early, and injuries have resulted in Baltimore being well under .500 at this point.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Injured Star Wants Back on Field 'as Soon as Possible'
With the American League East looking like a strong division right now, it is going to take a wild stretch of good baseball for the Orioles to once again become a contender.
While they are hopeful that some key players returning from injury will help, this is a team that will likely be sellers. If that ends up being the case, they will have multiple veterans they can move.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a three-team blockbuster trade proposal that would have the Orioles sending Ryan O’Hearn and Zach Eflin to the San Francisco Giants.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Deemed 'Biggest Disappointment' in Baseball This Season
Furthermore, Cedric Mullins, Tomoyuki Sugano, and Gregory Soto would be heading to the Cleveland Guardians.
In return for all these veterans being dealt with, Baltimore would receive Carson Whisenhunt, C.J. Kayfus, and Doug Nikhazy.
“And for giving up five two-month rentals, they'd be getting back quite the stockpile of Triple-A prospects who could help them get right back into contention again in 2026.”
If Baltimore elects to be sellers, they should go all-in and move all veterans that are on expiring contracts and try to get the most in return. Despite the struggles, the Orioles will have multiple players that can garner interest as shown by the hypothetical trade.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Linked to Intriguing SEC Shortstop in Recent MLB Mock Draft
With five starters being shipped out, the return for Baltimore would have to be a strong one, and in this deal it is.
Adding two starters that could likely come in for either the second half of this season or two start next year would be helpful for a franchise that has been lacking in depth in that area. Furthermore, Kayfus would be able to replace O’Hearn likely right away.
Even though the young core of the team has been called up a lot in recent years to the Majors, they still have some really talented position players like Coby Mayo and Samuel Basallo trying to prove what they can do in both the Majors and the minors.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Ace Could Head to Injured List Soon With Back Injury
Overall, if the team ends up being sellers, adding pitching to help make sure that area is improved makes a lot of sense.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.