Orioles Veteran Outfielder Elects to Test Free Agency After Latest Roster Move

The Baltimore Orioles will apparently be losing some depth in their outfield with this player's recent decision.

Nick Ziegler

Feb 26, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Houston Astros outfielder Cooper Hummel (1) tosses the bat after hitting a double to left field during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.
Feb 26, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Houston Astros outfielder Cooper Hummel (1) tosses the bat after hitting a double to left field during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
As the Baltimore Orioles look to try and build some momentum of late, some roster decisions are having to be made with players getting healthy.

It has easily been the best stretch of baseball lately for the Orioles. This was a team that had some high expectations coming into the season but has fallen way short of those so far.

With one of the worst records in the league, a recent winning streak has helped cause a bit of optimism, but a lot more work has to be done. Fortunately, the starting rotation has picked up their performance a bit, and the lineup is starting to finally get healthy as well.

Recently, Baltimore outfielder Cooper Hummel elected to test free agency instead of accepting an assignment to the minors.

Hummel has bounced around quite a bit in the Majors the last several years, and landed briefly with the Orioles. However, his time with the team is going to be short-lived, with just one game played for the franchise.

Due to Baltimore starting to get some players healthy, Hummel likely wants to see if there are going to be more playing time opportunities elsewhere.

Losing the 30-year-old will have some impact on the depth of the organization, but as long as players continue to get healthy, the organization has plenty of talent in the lineup.

With the franchise in the midst of some success finally, it will be interesting to see if they can rally back toward .500 in the coming weeks and months with a healthy team.

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

