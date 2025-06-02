What Should Orioles Target if They Deal Their Star Outfielder?
The Baltimore Orioles have had a brutal season thus far, and in all likelihood it's going to lead to them parting ways with their most tradable assets by the time the trade deadline rolls around.
Though they have won six of their last eight and potentially could be turning some kind of corner, they still sit 14 games back in the American League and are the same number below .500.
After firing manager Brandon Hyde last month, it seems like the Orioles brass has already become convinced this is a lost campaign.
Barring some sort of major turnaround, Baltimore will become sellers and be open to dealing just about anyone who is not a young, controllable potential future star.
One name has stuck out more than anyone else in terms of the early trade rumors, but what could he actually fetch in terms of a return assuming they do in fact move on?
What Could Orioles Receive In Exchange for Cedric Mullins?
Over the course of the season, this answer has changed a little bit in a negative direction for Baltimore. In the first month of the year, Cedric Mullins was phenomenal, slashing .260/.412/.468 with four home runs and 10 RBI in the month of April along with his trademark borderline elite defense.
In May, things slowed down for the center fielder, though, and a brutal stretch led to a slash line of .179/.205/.369 for the month. That culminated in what is now a stint on the injured list with a hamstring issue.
The injury is described as minor and should not complicate his trade market, but his struggles on the field could.
Mullins was getting it together over the last eight games he's played and posted a line of .290/.324/.548 with two home runs and six RBI during that period, giving him overall solid but unspectacular numbers on the year as a whole.
The Orioles have one of the finest young cores in all of baseball and Mullins is not likely to be a part of the future regardless as an impending free agent, so dealing him now will make the most sense even though it would sting.
Obviously, pitching is the biggest need.
Baltimore should be on the lookout for a young arm who can help them in 2026 and beyond, especially with a farm system that is a bit lacking in the that department.
If they could find a contender willing to part ways with a top-30 prospect or two -- which should be a no-brainer if Mullins continues to hit when he returns -- it would be a heck of a deal for Baltimore.
Their leverage is limited due to their record and Mullins' contract status, but he is good enough of a player that it should be more than just low level prospects.
In a realistic world, there is no reason to think the Orioles can't land two quality prospects in exchange for the services of the 30-year-old longtime standout.
If Baltimore can narrow in on two pitchers they like from a contender, it could wind up becoming a trade the Orioles are very glad they made a couple years down the line.