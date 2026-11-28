The Orioles Must Trade For A Lefty Starter. The Remaining Free Agents Are Not Good Enough
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The Orioles have no appealing options left on the market for a left-handed starter.
It’s been picked through, it was shallow to begin with, and if Elias – getting help from his fake “GM” Jared Banner for either of the former Cubs starters he worked with in Chicago – expect the worst Birdland. Matthew Boyd is an implosion waiting to happen at age 36 and Shota Imanaga’s ridiculous flyball rates and proclivity for home runs will be a major issue in the AL East.
And there isn’t much else out there that is getting any real traction. For good reason.
Judging from the recent reporting on the Orioles, and reading between the lines in some of the latest trade rumors and O’s scuttlebutt, it certainly appears as if Elias is trying to deal infielders for a southpaw. We’ve already deconstructed what they could possibly get in return for the trade options Elias’s is peddling. And there is no shortage of starters to sort through, some of which have been mentioned more than others in the media.
With the lockout looming and time running out, this is our final ranking of all the lefty options and how we’d stack them:
1. Shane McClanahan
This has never changed and will never change. Back before the season ended, he looked like the exact starter to target – in the division, dominates at Camden Yards, Baltimore native, works cheap for one more year. And Elias loves making trades with the Rays. Rays loving plucking prospects from him. This should have ample potential though Tampa will certainly squeeze him.
2. Eduardo Rodriguez
The scoop jockeys are not pushing this though they keep linking the Birds to Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte. D-backs might have to include another piece with him to get the value they want in return. We love the price-tag and the fact there is an option attached. We’ve broken down his profile and why we think he could thrive back in the AL East.
Like McClanahan, he has a playoff profile which matters as we seek a frontline upgrade here.
3. Ryan Weathers
He was starting to put it all together with the Marlins but could not stay healthy. He was more than good enough for the Yankees last season, but they are so loaded with pitching and have plenty of lefty/righty balance and want to boost their lineup. These teams are a trade match.
Weathers is an injury risk, but with two years of control and managing to post 137 innings last season and finally break through in that regard, I would love to buy him now. He is the lefty I wanted from the Marlins back when Elias made the Trevor Rogers trade. Like most guys on this list can’t just pitch off his fastball, but Weathers has a legit five pitch mix that provides a profile that could continue to improve.
There’s plenty to get excited about here, and if they alter the pitch mix and find ways to hide the four-seamer some, the expected ERA will improve. A move to Camden Yards should help him, too:
4. Reid Detmers
A late bloomer who was yo-yoed around early in his career and done time in the bullpen but started to put things together last year. Throws hard for a lefty and comes with two years of control. Best of all, the Angels are in a total rebuild and need prospects of all ages and at all positions and so are a natural trade match. Elias made the Grayson Rodriguez for Taylor Ward deal with them a year ago.
His slider and curveball are both plus pitches and his breaking ball and offspeed run values were excellent. We’re talking 87th percentile in strikeout rate and 83rd percentile in walk rate. I don’t love the fact he threw 185 inning last season after failing to post 90 in either of the previous two seasons, but this Baseball Savant page is hard not to covet:
5. MacKenzie Gore
Not sure I love him in big pressure spots and he seemed most comfortable fronting Nats staffs on terrible teams that were going nowhere. And he is a pure rental with one year of control and I worry about him handling pressure in a walk year coming off a bad 2026:
Also, not sure a move to the AL East would serve him well. He doesn’t throw as many strikes as you would like, and he catches way too many barrels. Last season was a major step back for him, no two ways about it, and the AL did not treat him kindly. But he has a strong profile dating back to his draft days, and can eat innings and is a strapping figure and is still just 27.
I’d certainly prefer him to someone like Joey Cantillo, who the Guardians will likely want to move after signing lefties Foster Griffin and Kris Bubic (watch Bubic, who we liked, be excellent in their elite incubator).
All these options are infinitely superior to what’s left on the open market. Hopefully, Elias operates accordingly.
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Jason La Canfora has covered the NFL and MLB for decades and currently covers the Ravens and Orioles for On SI.Follow JasonLaCanfora