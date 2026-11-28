The Orioles have no appealing options left on the market for a left-handed starter.

It’s been picked through, it was shallow to begin with, and if Elias – getting help from his fake “GM” Jared Banner for either of the former Cubs starters he worked with in Chicago – expect the worst Birdland. Matthew Boyd is an implosion waiting to happen at age 36 and Shota Imanaga’s ridiculous flyball rates and proclivity for home runs will be a major issue in the AL East.

And there isn’t much else out there that is getting any real traction. For good reason.

Judging from the recent reporting on the Orioles, and reading between the lines in some of the latest trade rumors and O’s scuttlebutt, it certainly appears as if Elias is trying to deal infielders for a southpaw. We’ve already deconstructed what they could possibly get in return for the trade options Elias’s is peddling. And there is no shortage of starters to sort through, some of which have been mentioned more than others in the media.

With the lockout looming and time running out, this is our final ranking of all the lefty options and how we’d stack them:

1. Shane McClanahan

Aug 22, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has never changed and will never change. Back before the season ended, he looked like the exact starter to target – in the division, dominates at Camden Yards, Baltimore native, works cheap for one more year. And Elias loves making trades with the Rays. Rays loving plucking prospects from him. This should have ample potential though Tampa will certainly squeeze him.

2. Eduardo Rodriguez

Aug 15, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) reacts against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The scoop jockeys are not pushing this though they keep linking the Birds to Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte. D-backs might have to include another piece with him to get the value they want in return. We love the price-tag and the fact there is an option attached. We’ve broken down his profile and why we think he could thrive back in the AL East.

Like McClanahan, he has a playoff profile which matters as we seek a frontline upgrade here.

3. Ryan Weathers

Aug 11, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Ryan Weathers (40) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was starting to put it all together with the Marlins but could not stay healthy. He was more than good enough for the Yankees last season, but they are so loaded with pitching and have plenty of lefty/righty balance and want to boost their lineup. These teams are a trade match.

Weathers is an injury risk, but with two years of control and managing to post 137 innings last season and finally break through in that regard, I would love to buy him now. He is the lefty I wanted from the Marlins back when Elias made the Trevor Rogers trade. Like most guys on this list can’t just pitch off his fastball, but Weathers has a legit five pitch mix that provides a profile that could continue to improve.

There’s plenty to get excited about here, and if they alter the pitch mix and find ways to hide the four-seamer some, the expected ERA will improve. A move to Camden Yards should help him, too:

Baseball Savant

4. Reid Detmers

Sep 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A late bloomer who was yo-yoed around early in his career and done time in the bullpen but started to put things together last year. Throws hard for a lefty and comes with two years of control. Best of all, the Angels are in a total rebuild and need prospects of all ages and at all positions and so are a natural trade match. Elias made the Grayson Rodriguez for Taylor Ward deal with them a year ago.

His slider and curveball are both plus pitches and his breaking ball and offspeed run values were excellent. We’re talking 87th percentile in strikeout rate and 83rd percentile in walk rate. I don’t love the fact he threw 185 inning last season after failing to post 90 in either of the previous two seasons, but this Baseball Savant page is hard not to covet:

Baseball Savant

5. MacKenzie Gore

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; The Texas Rangers trainers check on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not sure I love him in big pressure spots and he seemed most comfortable fronting Nats staffs on terrible teams that were going nowhere. And he is a pure rental with one year of control and I worry about him handling pressure in a walk year coming off a bad 2026:

Baseball Savant

Also, not sure a move to the AL East would serve him well. He doesn’t throw as many strikes as you would like, and he catches way too many barrels. Last season was a major step back for him, no two ways about it, and the AL did not treat him kindly. But he has a strong profile dating back to his draft days, and can eat innings and is a strapping figure and is still just 27.

I’d certainly prefer him to someone like Joey Cantillo, who the Guardians will likely want to move after signing lefties Foster Griffin and Kris Bubic (watch Bubic, who we liked, be excellent in their elite incubator).

All these options are infinitely superior to what’s left on the open market. Hopefully, Elias operates accordingly.

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" For No BS O's Conversatons: